2019 NFL Draft: Minnesota Vikings team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch

The Vikings were a popular Super Bowl pick heading into the year, but they never quite reached their potential. A big part of the issue was the failings of the offensive line and the since-fired offensive coordinator. The Vikings also face multiple key defenders leaving in free agency, so there's plenty to be done if 2019 is going to be their Super Bowl season.

Here's what you need to know about the Minnesota Vikings and the 2019 NFL Draft.

2019 draft picks

Round 1: Minnesota

Round 2: Minnesota

Round 3: Minnesota

Round 4: Minnesota

Round 5: None

Round 6: Minnesota

Round 7: None

The Vikings shipped their fifth-rounder to the Broncos as part of the deal to land Trevor Siemian as their backup quarterback. Their seventh-rounder went to the Giants for Brett Jones.

Biggest offseason needs

Offensive tackle

Guard/center

Outside linebacker

Defensive tackle

Defensive end



Running back

The main issue for the Vikings all year was the offensive line, and they'll have to sink resources into upgrading it if they're going to improve in 2019. Riley Reiff should lock down one tackle spot, but the other four starting spots are in flux. Dalvin Cook needs to prove he can stay healthy, and with Latavius Murray a free agent the team doesn't have a reliable second option heading into the offseason.

Anthony Barr is a free agent, so the team will need to replace him if he's not back at the linebacker position. Sheldon Richardson is heading back into free agency, leaving Minnesota needing another starter next to Linval Joseph. The Vikings could use a plan B behind Everson Griffen, who could free up more than $10 million in cap space if he's released at some point. Even if he bounces back next year, depth needs to be improved.

Prospects to watch

Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

The Vikings' issues on offense start up front, and it would be shocking if they don't heavily scout the top offensive line talent over the next few months. While Jonah Williams might be out of reach, Little would be a great consolation prize as a full-time starter for the last two years who was a first-team All-SEC pick in 2018.

Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College

There likely won't be an interior lineman worth considering in the first round, but on Day 2, Lindstrom could make for a nice selection. He has strong hands, and his good footwork serves him well in the running game.

Devin Bush, OLB, Michigan

Bush, who checks in at a shade under 6 foot, can be found all over the field making plays. Not only is he capable in coverage, but his ability as a blitzer would come in handy if the Vikings move on from Anthony Barr, who routinely racks up a handful of sacks each season.