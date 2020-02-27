2020 NFL combine: Jeffrey Okudah, Kyle Dugger winners as defensive backs weigh in

INDIANAPOLIS -- Jeffrey Okudah, Kristian Fulton, Grant Delpit, and the rest of the defensive backs took the scales on Thursday morning at the 2020 NFL Combine, and now everyone is aware that Okudah truly is the prototype at cornerback. Buzzy safety Kyle Dugger from Lenoir-Rhyne had an eye-popping weigh in as well.

We've got you covered with the winners and losers from the day's weigh-in. Here are our takeaways.

Cornerback measurements

PLAYER HEIGHT WEIGHT (LBS) ARM LENGTH WINGSPAN Damon Arnette 5-11 5/8 195

30" 74 4/8" Trajan Bandy 5-7 6/8 180 29 7/8" 73 2/8" Essang Bassey 5-9 3/8 191 31" 74 4/8" Shyheim Carter 5-10 4/8 194 29 5/8" 71 6/8" Nevelle Clark 6-0 7/8 190 31 5/8" 76" Brian Cole II 6-1 6/8 213 31 3/8" 75 6/8" Cameron Dantzler 6-2 2/8 188 30 5/8" 72 3/8" Javaris Davis 5-8 4/8 183 30 5/8" 73 3/8" Trevon Diggs 6-1 3/8 205 32 6/8" 78 3/8" Kristian Fulton 5-11 5/8 197 30 5/8" 71 7/8" Jeff Gladney 5-10 2/8 191 31 7/8" 75 2/8" A.J. Green 6-1 4/8 202 30 7/8" 74 7/8" Javelin Guidry 5-9 191 31 2/8" 74 2/8" Bryce Hall 6-1 2/8 202 32 2/8" 78 4/8" Harrison Hand 5-11 1/8 197 31 6/8" 76 3/8" CJ Henderson 6-0 6/8 204 31 5/8" 75 7/8" Lavert Hill 5-10 190 30 7/8" 74 3/8" Darnay Holmes 5-9 6/8 195 29 4/8" 69 6/8" Noah Igbinoghene 5-10 3/8 198 31 6/8" 75 1/8" Dane Jackson 5-11 5/8 187 30 3/8" 74 7/8" Lamar Jackson 6-2 208 32 2/8" 77 7/8" Jaylon Johnson 5-11 7/8 193 31 3/8" 74 3/8" Bopete Keyes 6-0 7/8 202 32 5/8" 78 2/8" Michael Ojemudia 6-0 5/8 200 32 2/8" 77 6/8" Jeffrey Okudah 6-1 1/8 205 32 5/8" 78 5/8" James Pierre 6-0 183 31 2/8" 76" Troy Pride 5-11 4/8 193 30 5/8" 74" John Reid 5-10 3/8 187 30 1/8" 73 1/8" Amik Robertson 5-8 3/8 187 30 2/8" 73 7/8" Reggie Robinson III 6-0 7/8 205 31 4/8" 75 5/8" Stanford Samuels 6-1 187 31 6/8" 76 3/8" Josiah Scott 5-9 2/8 185 29 3/8" 71 2/8" AJ Terrell 6-1 1/8 195 31 2/8" 75 5/8" Stanley Thomas-Oliver 6-0 3/8 192 31 1/8" 74 5/8" Kindle Vildor 5-9 7/8 191 32 2/8" 75 4/8"

Cornerback winners

Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State: Goodness this was a weigh-in for the ages at the combine. It really was. The consensus top cornerback -- and I have yet to find someone who doesn't have him as CB1 -- was over 6-1, over 200 pounds with nearly 33-inch arms and a magnificently long wingspan close to 79 inches. He has slot cornerback feet with menacing outside corner size, length, and ball skills.

Jeff Gladney, TCU: Gladney is another feisty cornerback with lightning-quick feet. While he didn't hit 5-11, to get over 190 was big for him after being listed at 183 during the year. Also, he has long arms for his size that are nearly 32 inches. There was some concern, he'd weigh in light with short arms. It didn't happen.

Michael Ojemudia, Iowa: Another one of the longer cornerbacks in this class, the crafty zone-based perimeter defender passed many teams' thresholds at nearly 6-1 and 200 with a wide wingspan nearly 78 inches. He routinely gets to the football with his instincts and length.

C.J. Henderson, Florida: Henderson looks a little slight of frame on film, but at over 6-0 and 204 pounds, he erased any of those concerns this morning. A wingspan just under 76 inches was a good development for him too.

The NFL combine is underway in Indy, and Ryan Wilson joins Will Brinson to break everything down on the Pick Six Podcast. Listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness fired into your eardrums.

Cornerback losers

Damon Arnette, Ohio State. On film, Arnette looks like a long, suffocating press man corner on the outside. And while he plays with an aggressive nature with a large catch radius, coming in under 6-0 with 31-inch arms will make teams realize he will have problems winning in press with his physical stature alone.

Darnay Holmes, UCLA. Not that slot corners aren't valuable in today's NFL -- they are. But they typically aren't drafted particularly ealry. With all the athleticism in the world but arms under 30 inches at not even 5-10, Holmes looks destined for that niche position in the pros.

Trajan Bandy, Miami. Another corner with arms below 30 inches, Bandy doesn't look overly athletic on film either and was shorter than 5-8. Yikes.

Safety measurements

PLAYER HEIGHT WEIGHT (LBS) ARM LENGTH WINGSPAN Grayland Arnold 5-9 1/8 186 29" 71" Julian Blackmon 5-11 6/8 187 31" 75 2/8" Antoine Brooks Jr. 5-10 5/8 220 31 1/8" 74 7/8" Myles Bryant 5-7 7/8 183 29 4/8" 69 4/8" Terrell Burgess 5-11 3/8 202 29 4/8" 71 3/8" Jeremy Chinn 6-3 221 32 1/8" 77 5/8" Rodney Clemons 5-11 5/8 209 31 2/8" 74 5/8" Kamren Curl 6-1 3/8 206 32 5/8" 75 6/8" Ashtyn Davis 6-0 7/8 202 30 4/8" 75 1/8" Grant Delpit 6-2 4/8 213 30 3/8" 74 4/8" Kyle Dugger 6-0 7/8 217 32 7/8" 78 4/8" Jalen Elliott 6-0 3/8 205 31 6/8" 76 5/8" Jordan Fuller 6-1 7/8 203 31" 76 1/8" Alohi Gilman 5-10 4/8 201 30 7/8" 74" Jaylinn Hawkins 6-0 5/8 208 31 6/8" 77 1/8" Brandon Jones 5-11 1/8 198 30 1/8" 74 4/8" Xavier McKinney 6-0 3/8 201 30 7/8" 75 4/8" Josh Metellus 5-11 209 32 2/8" 75 5/8" Chris Miller 5-11 2/8 190 29 7/8" 72 5/8" Tanner Muse 6-2 227 31 4/8" 76 2/8" JR Reed 6-0 6/8 202 32 4/8" 76 3/8" L'Jarius Reed 6-0 4/8 192 31 3/8" 75 3/8" Geno Stone 5-10 3/8 207 29 2/8" 71" Daniel Thomas 5-10 215 31 5/8" 74 3/8" K'Von Wallace 5-11 206 31" 73 4/8" Antoine Winfield Jr. 5-9 1/8 203 30 1/8" 72 6/8"

Safety winners

Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne. The Dugger marketing campaign to put Lenoir-Rhyne on the map continues with an excellent weigh in. Nearly 33-inch arms with a wingspan over 78 inches means he could probably take flight if he wanted to. And nearly 6-2 and 217 is a perfect physical profile for the safety-linebacker hybrid role he's bound to play in the NFL.

Antoine Brooks Jr., Maryland. Brooks is a missile against the run, and bulking up to 220 at under 5-11 notifies teams he's ready for that in-the-box safety role.

Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois. Chinn was the other small-school safety-linebacker hybrid at the Senior Bowl -- who performed well there -- and he's even bigger than Dugger with nearly the same arm length and wingspan.

Safety losers

Geno Stone, Iowa. Stone is one of the most instinctive playmakers at the safety spot in this class, but now we know he lacks in the length department with arms just over 29 inches.

Myles Bryant, Washington. Bryant made his fair share of plays on the football at Washington, but he was the smallest safety who weighed in on Thursday.