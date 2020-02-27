2020 NFL combine: Jeffrey Okudah, Kyle Dugger winners as defensive backs weigh in
The top corner in this class and a small-school riser rocked the scales Thursday morning
INDIANAPOLIS -- Jeffrey Okudah, Kristian Fulton, Grant Delpit, and the rest of the defensive backs took the scales on Thursday morning at the 2020 NFL Combine, and now everyone is aware that Okudah truly is the prototype at cornerback. Buzzy safety Kyle Dugger from Lenoir-Rhyne had an eye-popping weigh in as well.
We've got you covered with the winners and losers from the day's weigh-in. Here are our takeaways.
Cornerback measurements
|PLAYER
|HEIGHT
|WEIGHT (LBS)
|ARM LENGTH
|WINGSPAN
|Damon Arnette
|5-11 5/8
|195
|30"
|74 4/8"
|Trajan Bandy
|5-7 6/8
|180
|29 7/8"
|73 2/8"
|Essang Bassey
|5-9 3/8
|191
|31"
|74 4/8"
|Shyheim Carter
|5-10 4/8
|194
|29 5/8"
|71 6/8"
|Nevelle Clark
|6-0 7/8
|190
|31 5/8"
|76"
|Brian Cole II
|6-1 6/8
|213
|31 3/8"
|75 6/8"
|Cameron Dantzler
|6-2 2/8
|188
|30 5/8"
|72 3/8"
|Javaris Davis
|5-8 4/8
|183
|30 5/8"
|73 3/8"
|Trevon Diggs
|6-1 3/8
|205
|32 6/8"
|78 3/8"
|Kristian Fulton
|5-11 5/8
|197
|30 5/8"
|71 7/8"
|Jeff Gladney
|5-10 2/8
|191
|31 7/8"
|75 2/8"
|A.J. Green
|6-1 4/8
|202
|30 7/8"
|74 7/8"
|Javelin Guidry
|5-9
|191
|31 2/8"
|74 2/8"
|Bryce Hall
|6-1 2/8
|202
|32 2/8"
|78 4/8"
|Harrison Hand
|5-11 1/8
|197
|31 6/8"
|76 3/8"
|CJ Henderson
|6-0 6/8
|204
|31 5/8"
|75 7/8"
|Lavert Hill
|5-10
|190
|30 7/8"
|74 3/8"
|Darnay Holmes
|5-9 6/8
|195
|29 4/8"
|69 6/8"
|Noah Igbinoghene
|5-10 3/8
|198
|31 6/8"
|75 1/8"
|Dane Jackson
|5-11 5/8
|187
|30 3/8"
|74 7/8"
|Lamar Jackson
|6-2
|208
|32 2/8"
|77 7/8"
|Jaylon Johnson
|5-11 7/8
|193
|31 3/8"
|74 3/8"
|Bopete Keyes
|6-0 7/8
|202
|32 5/8"
|78 2/8"
|Michael Ojemudia
|6-0 5/8
|200
|32 2/8"
|77 6/8"
|Jeffrey Okudah
|6-1 1/8
|205
|32 5/8"
|78 5/8"
|James Pierre
|6-0
|183
|31 2/8"
|76"
|Troy Pride
|5-11 4/8
|193
|30 5/8"
|74"
|John Reid
|5-10 3/8
|187
|30 1/8"
|73 1/8"
|Amik Robertson
|5-8 3/8
|187
|30 2/8"
|73 7/8"
|Reggie Robinson III
|6-0 7/8
|205
|31 4/8"
|75 5/8"
|Stanford Samuels
|6-1
|187
|31 6/8"
|76 3/8"
|Josiah Scott
|5-9 2/8
|185
|29 3/8"
|71 2/8"
|AJ Terrell
|6-1 1/8
|195
|31 2/8"
|75 5/8"
|Stanley Thomas-Oliver
|6-0 3/8
|192
|31 1/8"
|74 5/8"
|Kindle Vildor
|5-9 7/8
|191
|32 2/8"
|75 4/8"
Cornerback winners
Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State: Goodness this was a weigh-in for the ages at the combine. It really was. The consensus top cornerback -- and I have yet to find someone who doesn't have him as CB1 -- was over 6-1, over 200 pounds with nearly 33-inch arms and a magnificently long wingspan close to 79 inches. He has slot cornerback feet with menacing outside corner size, length, and ball skills.
Jeff Gladney, TCU: Gladney is another feisty cornerback with lightning-quick feet. While he didn't hit 5-11, to get over 190 was big for him after being listed at 183 during the year. Also, he has long arms for his size that are nearly 32 inches. There was some concern, he'd weigh in light with short arms. It didn't happen.
Michael Ojemudia, Iowa: Another one of the longer cornerbacks in this class, the crafty zone-based perimeter defender passed many teams' thresholds at nearly 6-1 and 200 with a wide wingspan nearly 78 inches. He routinely gets to the football with his instincts and length.
C.J. Henderson, Florida: Henderson looks a little slight of frame on film, but at over 6-0 and 204 pounds, he erased any of those concerns this morning. A wingspan just under 76 inches was a good development for him too.
Cornerback losers
Damon Arnette, Ohio State. On film, Arnette looks like a long, suffocating press man corner on the outside. And while he plays with an aggressive nature with a large catch radius, coming in under 6-0 with 31-inch arms will make teams realize he will have problems winning in press with his physical stature alone.
Darnay Holmes, UCLA. Not that slot corners aren't valuable in today's NFL -- they are. But they typically aren't drafted particularly ealry. With all the athleticism in the world but arms under 30 inches at not even 5-10, Holmes looks destined for that niche position in the pros.
Trajan Bandy, Miami. Another corner with arms below 30 inches, Bandy doesn't look overly athletic on film either and was shorter than 5-8. Yikes.
Safety measurements
|PLAYER
|HEIGHT
|WEIGHT (LBS)
|ARM LENGTH
|WINGSPAN
|Grayland Arnold
|5-9 1/8
|186
|29"
|71"
|Julian Blackmon
|5-11 6/8
|187
|31"
|75 2/8"
|Antoine Brooks Jr.
|5-10 5/8
|220
|31 1/8"
|74 7/8"
|Myles Bryant
|5-7 7/8
|183
|29 4/8"
|69 4/8"
|Terrell Burgess
|5-11 3/8
|202
|29 4/8"
|71 3/8"
|Jeremy Chinn
|6-3
|221
|32 1/8"
|77 5/8"
|Rodney Clemons
|5-11 5/8
|209
|31 2/8"
|74 5/8"
|Kamren Curl
|6-1 3/8
|206
|32 5/8"
|75 6/8"
|Ashtyn Davis
|6-0 7/8
|202
|30 4/8"
|75 1/8"
|Grant Delpit
|6-2 4/8
|213
|30 3/8"
|74 4/8"
|Kyle Dugger
|6-0 7/8
|217
|32 7/8"
|78 4/8"
|Jalen Elliott
|6-0 3/8
|205
|31 6/8"
|76 5/8"
|Jordan Fuller
|6-1 7/8
|203
|31"
|76 1/8"
|Alohi Gilman
|5-10 4/8
|201
|30 7/8"
|74"
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|6-0 5/8
|208
|31 6/8"
|77 1/8"
|Brandon Jones
|5-11 1/8
|198
|30 1/8"
|74 4/8"
|Xavier McKinney
|6-0 3/8
|201
|30 7/8"
|75 4/8"
|Josh Metellus
|5-11
|209
|32 2/8"
|75 5/8"
|Chris Miller
|5-11 2/8
|190
|29 7/8"
|72 5/8"
|Tanner Muse
|6-2
|227
|31 4/8"
|76 2/8"
|JR Reed
|6-0 6/8
|202
|32 4/8"
|76 3/8"
|L'Jarius Reed
|6-0 4/8
|192
|31 3/8"
|75 3/8"
|Geno Stone
|5-10 3/8
|207
|29 2/8"
|71"
|Daniel Thomas
|5-10
|215
|31 5/8"
|74 3/8"
|K'Von Wallace
|5-11
|206
|31"
|73 4/8"
|Antoine Winfield Jr.
|5-9 1/8
|203
|30 1/8"
|72 6/8"
Safety winners
Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne. The Dugger marketing campaign to put Lenoir-Rhyne on the map continues with an excellent weigh in. Nearly 33-inch arms with a wingspan over 78 inches means he could probably take flight if he wanted to. And nearly 6-2 and 217 is a perfect physical profile for the safety-linebacker hybrid role he's bound to play in the NFL.
Antoine Brooks Jr., Maryland. Brooks is a missile against the run, and bulking up to 220 at under 5-11 notifies teams he's ready for that in-the-box safety role.
Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois. Chinn was the other small-school safety-linebacker hybrid at the Senior Bowl -- who performed well there -- and he's even bigger than Dugger with nearly the same arm length and wingspan.
Safety losers
Geno Stone, Iowa. Stone is one of the most instinctive playmakers at the safety spot in this class, but now we know he lacks in the length department with arms just over 29 inches.
Myles Bryant, Washington. Bryant made his fair share of plays on the football at Washington, but he was the smallest safety who weighed in on Thursday.
