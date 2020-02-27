2020 NFL combine: Van Jefferson sidelined for 6-8 weeks with Jones fracture in foot, per report

A physical at the NFL combine on Wednesday revealed that Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson has a Jones fracture in his right foot, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Jefferson will now undergo surgery next week in Green Bay with foot doctor Dr. Robert Anderson and is expected to be sidelined 6-8 weeks.

This is certainly a bump in the road for Jefferson, the son of former player and current Jets receivers coach Shawn Jefferson, en route to the NFL, but it doesn't look like it'll impact his stock all too much. Schefter reports that the receiver is expected to be healthy before training camp and is still considered a Day 2 prospect.

Because the injury went undetected and Jefferson wasn't showing any sort of limitations, it is still a mystery as to when he actually suffered it. The 6-foot-2, 196-pounder was working out and planning to take part in combine drills, but doctors disqualified him from partaking to prevent the injury from getting worse.

"This is a common injury in football players, and is correctable," University of Florida doctor Kevin Farmer said, via ESPN. "We look forward to helping Van get back to football activities as soon as possible."

In 12 games played for the Gators last season, Jefferson, who is also coming off a strong performance at the Senior Bowl, caught 49 passes for 657 yards and six touchdowns.