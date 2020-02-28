2020 NFL combine: Winners and losers from receiver and tight end drills; Denzel Mims and Chase Claypool shine

INDIANAPOLIS -- Receivers and tight ends took to the field Thursday night to begin the workouts at the 2020 NFL Combine, and although we don't have a new record-holder in the 40-yard dash, Henry Ruggs scorched the track at 4.27.

While the receiver group wasn't as fast as expected, a few names really stood out when all the numbers were official.

In general, the tight end class was slow, which is in line with what is somewhat of a down year at the position.

Wide receiver workouts

PLAYER 40-Yard Vertical Broad Three Cone Brandon Aiyuk 4.50 40" 128" DNP Omar Bayless 4.62 36" 123" 7.35 Lynn Bowden Jr. DNP DNP DNP DNP Tony Brown 4.62 33" 119" 7.21 Lawrence Cager DNP DNP DNP DNP Marquez Callaway 4.55 38" 126" DNP Quintez Cephus 4.73 38.5" 124" 7.20 Chase Claypool 4.42 40.5" 126" DNP Tyrie Cleveland 4.46 39.5" 126" DNP Isaiah Coulter 4.45 36" 121" 7.28 Gabriel Davis 4.54 35" 124" 7.08 Quartney Davis 4.54 35.5" DNP DNP Devin Duvernay 4.39 35.5" 123" 7.13 Bryan Edwards DNP DNP DNP DNP Chris Finke 4.57 40" DNP DNP Aaron Fuller 4.59 34" 118" 7.14 Antonio Gandy-Golden 4.60 26" 127" 7.33 Antonio Gibson 4.39 35" 118" DNP Stephen Guidry 4.47 34" 125" 7.31 KJ Hamler DNP DNP DNP DNP Tee Higgins DNP DNP DNP DNP John Hightower 4.43 38.5" 122" 7.07 K.J. Hill 4.61 32.5" 124" DNP Isaiah Hodgins 4.61 36.5" 33 1/8" 7.01 Trishton Jackson 4.50 36" 32 3/8" DNP Justin Jefferson 4.43 37.5" 126" DNP Van Jefferson DNP DNP DNP DNP Jauan Jennings 47.2 29" 119" DNP Jerry Jeudy 4.45 35" 120" DNP Collin Johnson DNP DNP DNP DNP Juwan Johnson 4.58 33" 124" 6.94 Tyler Johnson DNP DNP DNP DNP CeeDee Lamb 4.50 34.5" 124" DNP Kalija Lipscomb 4.57 32" 127" DNP Austin Mack 4.59 41.5" 117" DNP Denzel Mims 4.38 37" 131" 6.66 Darnell Mooney 4.38 37" 124" DNP K.J. Osborn 4.48 37.5" 123" 7.00 Aaron Parker 4.57 26.5" 112" 6.94 Dezmon Patmon 4.48 36" 132" DNP Donovan Peoples-Jones 4.48 44.5 139" DNP Malcolm Perry 4.63 36" 122" 7.12 Michael Pittman 4.52 36.5" 121" 6.96 James Proche DNP 34.5" DNP 7.27 Jalen Reagor 4.47 42" 139" 7.31 Joe Reed 4.47 38" 123" DNP Kendrick Rogers 4.51 35.5"Al 124" 7.13 Henry Ruggs III 4.27 42" 131" DNP Laviska Shenault Jr. 4.58 DNP DNP DNP Darrell Stewart DNP 35" 117" DNP Freddie Swain 4.46 36.5" 124" 7.05 Jeff Thomas 4.45 36.5 125" DNP Ben Victor 4.60 35" 128" 7.10 Quez Watkins 4.35 36.5 125" 7.28 Cody White 4.66 35.5 120" 7.19

WR winners

Denzel Mims, Baylor. At this point in time, no prospect has done more for his draft stock during the pre-draft process than Mims. After a dazzling Senior Bowl week, Mims easily had the most dynamic workout among the receivers at the combine. Tying for the second-fastest 40 time and easily having the quickest three cone equates to elite explosion and change-of-direction ability, and his 38-inch vertical absolutely shows up on film. Mims will now get first-round buzz.

Chase Claypool, Notre Dame. Claypool's size and workout both rivaled Calvin Johnson, and anything Megatron related had previously been believed to be untouchable. Even bulking up close to 240 pounds, the Notre Dame star ran 4.42 and had a ridiculous 40.5-inch vertical. Those figures don't necessarily show up on film, but they'll be at the top of his pre-draft resume now. Only two players at 6-4 and at least 235 pounds have ever run a sub-4.45 -- Johnson and now Claypool.

Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan. If you were wondering if DPJ could dunk, the answer is yes. At right under 6-foot-2, the former top recruit almost scraped the top of Lucas Oil Stadium with a 44.5-inch vertical, and his 139-inch broad jump tied for the longest among all receivers. We now know Peoples-Jones will enter the NFL as one of the most explosive receivers in the league.

Justin Jefferson, LSU. Jefferson doesn't look to be very fast with plus burst on film, but he was very fast and had plenty of burst at the combine with a 4.43 in the 40, a 37.5-inch vertical and a 126" broad jump. Don't be surprised when Jefferson goes in Round 1 in April.

Michael Pittman, USC. Pittman was one of a few receivers to go under the magical 7.00-second threshold in the three-cone drill at 6-4 and 223 pounds. The 4.52 and 36.5-inch vertical with that the size profile were impressive too.

Gabriel Davis, UCF. Davis quietly had a very strong workout, posting 4.54 in the 40 with a 35-inch vertical, 124-inch broad and a decently fast 7.08 in the three cone. He thrived down the field at UCF and now we know he has early-round athleticism for the receiver position.

K.J. Osborn, Miami. Across the board, Osborn had a stellar evening with a 4.48 in the 40, a 37.5-inch vertical, 123-inch broad and a 7.00 time in the three-cone drill. He can now be considered one of the best all-around athletes at the receiver position in this class.

The NFL combine is underway in Indy, and Ryan Wilson joins Will Brinson to break everything down on the Pick Six Podcast. Listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness fired into your eardrums.

WR losers

Jalen Reagor, TCU. This is nitpicking to a certain degree because Reagor did post a 42-inch vertical and tied for the highest broad jump at 139 inches. But there was 4.30 hype for him, and he ran 4.47... then he timed in a slow 7.31 in the three cone which doesn't match up with his film at all.

Laviska Shenault, Colorado. Shenault probably isn't 100%, but he decided to just participate in the 40, and it wasn't good. Running 4.58 does not scream explosive playmaker, especially down the field.

Tight end measurements

PLAYER 40-Yard Vertical Broad Three Cone Devin Asiasi 4.73 30.5" 115" DNP Jacob Breeland DNP DNP DNP DNP Harrison Bryant 4.73 32.5" 110" 7.41 Hunter Bryant 4.74 32.5" 115" 7.08 Josiah Deguara 4.72 35.5" 115" 7.15 Brycen Hopkins 4.66 33.5" 116" 7.25 Dalton Keene 4.71 34" 125" 7.07 Cole Kmet 4.70 37" 123" 7.44 Sean McKeon DNP DPP DNP DNP Thaddeus Moss DNP DNP DNP DNP Albert Okwuegbunam 4.49 DNP DNP DNP C.J. O'Grady 4.81 34" 119" 7.30 Colby Parkinson 4.77 32.5" 109" 7.15 Jared Pinkney 4.96 DNP DNP DNP Stephen Sullivan 4.66 36.5" 123" 7.51 Charlie Taumoepeau 4.75 36.5" 121" 7.00 Adam Trautman 4.80 34.5" 114" 6.78 Mitchell Wilcox 4.88 31" 112" 7.34 Charlie Woerner 4.78 34.5" 120" 7.18 Dom Wood-Anderson 4.92 35" 119" DNP

TE winners

Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri. Albert O blazed in the 40 at 4.49, and while it was a down year for him and the entire Missouri program, we saw that type of seam-stretching speed in 2018 when Drew Lock was his quarterback.

Charlie Taumoepeau, Portland State. While a 4.75 isn't outstanding at the tight end spot, the rest of Taumoepeau's workout was. He tied for the second-highest vertical and had a 7.00 in the three cone.

Adam Trautman, Dayton. One of the darlings of the Senior Bowl, Trautman ran pretty slowly at 4.80, but his 6.78 time in the three-cone drill indicates elite-level change-of-direction abilities. Heck, it was faster than all but one wide receiver.

Stephen Sullivan, LSU. While Sullivan has problems changing direction, as evidenced by his 7.51 in the three cone, running 4.66 with a 36.5-inch vertical and 123-inch vertical means he has the athleticism to threaten defenses down the field at the next level. Also, he's nearly 6-5 and 248 pounds with vines for arms and giant hands.

TE losers

Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt. Pinkney was fun in 2018, but now, after an invisible showing at the Senior Bowl and a 4.96 in the 40, he may not get drafted.

C.J. O'Grady, Arkansas. O'Grady looks like one of the most athletic receiving threats in this tight end class, however, a 4.81 in the 40 means he's going to struggle to separate down the field in the NFL.