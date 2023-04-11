Every year, there are several NFL Draft prospects with ties to the league and this year is no exception. Here are some of the connections to know ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft (you can check out where we rank every prospect here).

Baylor LB Dillon Doyle

Doyle's older brother, Declan, is the tight ends coach for the Broncos. Declan had previously served as an offensive assistant for the Saints for four years, including three under head coach Sean Payton.

Marshall CB Steven Gilmore

He's the younger brother of Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore. The elder Gilmore has won a Super Bowl since being taken No. 10 overall in the 2012 NFL Draft. Dallas recently acquired Gilmore after he spent the first 11 years of his career with the Bills, Patriots, Panthers and Colts.

TCU CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

Hodges-Tomlinson is the nephew of former NFL running back LaDainian Tomlinson, who played 11 seasons in the NFL with the Chargers and Jets. Tomlinson was the No. 5 overall selection in the 2001 NFL Draft. He went on to accumulate over 18,000 all-purpose yards en route to multiple NFL records.

Stanford CB Kyu Blu Kelly

Kelly's father, Brian, played at USC and 11 years professionally for the Buccaneers (1998-2007) and Lions (2008).

Washington OL Jaxson Kirkland

Kirkland's father, Dean, was an 11th round selection by the Bills in the 1991 NFL Draft. He also played with the Buccaneers and Broncos.

Indiana CB Tiawan Mullen

Mullen is the brother of Ravens cornerback Trayvon Mullen, who was taken by the Raiders in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and cousin of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was taken in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave

Musgrave's uncle, Bill Musgrave, is currently a senior offensive assistant for the Browns. Bill Musgrave's coaching career began in 1997 and spans 27 years, including stints as offensive coordinator with the Eagles, Panthers, Jaguars, Vikings, Raiders and Broncos. He played quarterback in the NFL from 1991 to 1998 for the Cowboys, 49ers, Broncos and Colts.

LSU EDGE B.J. Ojulari

He's the younger brother of Giants edge rusher Azeez Ojulari, who has recorded 13.5 sacks since being taken in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

Porter's father, Joey Sr., was the outside linebackers coach for the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers from 2015-2018, and he previously played 13 seasons for the Steelers, Dolphins and Cardinals. Porter's cousin, Jason Gildon, played 10 years for the Steelers and one season for the Jaguars. Another cousin, Larry Birdine Jr., played three seasons in the NFL.

Northern Iowa S Benny Sapp III

Sapp's father, Benny Sapp Jr., played in the NFL for eight seasons with the Chiefs, Vikings and Dolphins.

Northwestern OL Peter Skoronski

Skoronski's grandfather, Bob, is a member of the Packers Hall of Fame having played offensive tackle for legendary head coach Vince Lombardi. Bob Skoronski was a five-time NFL champion and two-time Super Bowl champion in 13 years with Green Bay.

Oklahoma P Michael Turk

Two of Turk's uncles played in the NFL: three-time Pro Bowler Matt Turk was a punter for 16 seasons and Dan Turk was an offensive lineman for 15 seasons.

South Alabama WR Jalen Wayne

Wayne is the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Reggie Wayne, who currently serves as the Colts wide receivers coach. Reggie Wayne is a Super Bowl champion who recorded over 1,000 receptions and 14,000 yards in the NFL alongside quarterback Peyton Manning.

Oregon State CB Rejzohn Wright

Wright is the younger brother of Cowboys cornerback Nahshon Wright, who was drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The 2023 NFL Draft is to take place from April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri. Here are CBSSports.com's prospect rankings.