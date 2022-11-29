The college football regular season has concluded for most programs. Conference championships take place next weekend, then bowl season is upon us and, finally, the NFL Draft is just around the corner. The opportunity for these quarterbacks to make an impression is dwindling. Here is how a handful fared over the weekend:

Jaren Hall, BYU: Stock Up

35-26 win at Stanford

Stats:

7-of-11 passes completed, 93 yards, 2 TD

11 carries, 69 yards, 1 TD

BYU's offense averaged 7.2 yards per carry against Stanford, so there was not much of a need for Hall to be airing it out often. It uses a lot of end-arounds, jet sweeps, inside handoffs, etc. Hall was a big part of the ground attack, following blockers and extending drives. Arm strength is a question mark based on one downfield attempt, but his footwork in the pocket is clean. Some quarterbacks have a natural feel for the game and that is Hall. There is no wasted movement with him.

Nearly half of his passing yards came on a flea-flicker to tight end Isaac Rex for 44 yards.

Will Levis, Kentucky: Stock Up

26-13 win vs. No. 25 Louisville

Stats:

11-of-19 passes completed, 188 yards, 2 TD

5 carries, -10 yards

Levis has closed the regular season with strong performances against Georgia and Louisville. Kentucky's offense has incorporated more designed runs for him, and that seems to have unlocked the Penn State transfer. The statistics are not going to blow anyone away, but he was accurate and throwing with touch. The ball placement was such that the defense had zero opportunities to make plays. On plays at or near the line of scrimmage, he showed an ability to throw from different arm angles. In a scoreless first quarter game, Levis stood tall in the face of pressure before delivering a quick, on-target throw on an in-breaking pattern:

Fans may have witnessed the last of Levis in a Kentucky uniform. It is in his best interest to sit out of the bowl game, heal and be ready to put on a show at the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine. Levis is a competitor, however, so it is not safe to rule him out of the bowl just yet.

Tanner McKee, Stanford: Stock Down

35-26 loss vs. BYU

Stats:

31-of-40 passes completed, 313 yards, 1 TD

5 carries, -3 yards

The BYU offensive game plan was discussed earlier, and the Stanford game plan was almost entirely different. The Cardinal had 42 pass attempts to just 19 carries. With that being said, McKee had just one attempt beyond 20 yards. In short, there was not a lot of downfield action in the BYU-Stanford game.

McKee is not the most fleet of foot player, so it is important that he walks into an NFL situation where he has a good offensive line and supporting cast. He generally has good pocket awareness but lacks pocket mobility. The junior was throwing with touch and anticipation across the field.

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State: Stock Stagnant

45-23 loss vs. No. 3 Michigan

Stats:

31-of-48 passes completed, 349 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT

2 carries, -3 yards

Fans have been critical of Stroud's performance as he ends his career 0-2 against the rival Wolverines. He used the entire field to his advantage and delivered some beautiful touch throws with anticipation. Statistically, his day could have been better, but wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. had his first drop of the season. Tight end Cade Stover had a pass go off his hands for an interception. Stroud did seem to lock on to his first read, and Michigan was aggressive jumping those near the line of scrimmage.

On this particular play, Harrison gets a step on the defender up the boundary and Stroud hits him in stride for a 44-yard touchdown.

Bryce Young, Alabama: Stock Up

49-27 win vs. Auburn

Stats:

20-of-30 passes completed, 343 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

5 carries, 48 yards, 1 TD

Young is a point guard on the field. He throws with touch and takes what the defense gives him. Alabama does not have the skill talent that they are accustomed to having, but wide receiver Traeshon Holden is a player who has been effective and fast with the ball in open space. The California native will throw into coverage, but the defender often lacks the awareness or position to make a play. On the second-to-last offensive possession, Young was trying to attack tight end Cameron Latu sitting down in the middle of the field, but linebacker Owen Pappoe was physical with him and jumped into the path of the ball for an interception. There were other defenders in the area. Young does benefit from having time to throw. According to TruMedia, he has the eighth-longest time to throw (3.08 seconds) on average.