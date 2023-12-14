All-Star game invitations have gone out and the college football regular season has concluded. Some players have opted out of bowl games and played their final downs of college football. As the information gathering process begins to pick up, Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso and I provided answers to some of the 2024 NFL Draft's most pressing questions.

1. Who has been the biggest riser throughout the college football season?

Ryan Wilson: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU. "Jayden Daniels has had a special season. I know there was some pushback because he won the Heisman on a three-loss team but without Daniels, LSU could've lost twice as many games. The athleticism has always been there, but the progress he's made since transferring from Arizona State has been spectacular, and he's gone from intriguing prospect to likely top-10 pick."

Chris Trapasso: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU. "I think many of us believed he was a draftable quarterback after the 2022 season he compiled at LSU. But after what he showed as a confident and accurate downfield thrower along with his ridiculous capabilities as a scrambler, he's probably going in the top half of the first round."

Josh Edwards: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU. "The answer has to be Daniels. I was not high on him coming into the season and now he is a potential top-10 pick. While I do not see him quite in that light, the position is going to get pushed up higher because of its value."

2. Which player did not perform up to your expectations during the college football season?

Wilson: QB Drake Maye, North Carolina. "Drake Maye is going to be a top-5 selection, and he could end up as the No. 1 overall pick. And every game this fall he flashed the reasons why: measurables, big arm, incredible athlete, throws with anticipation, great leader and incredibly tough. But his tape is also littered with questionable decisions. And, look, that might be a function of him trying to do too much in a new offense with new players around him. That's fine, and certainly not the first time it's happened. But compared to what we saw from Daniels, and even Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr., Maye wasn't as consistent from one week to the next."

Trapasso: EDGE J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State. "It's not that Tuimoloau's season was a bummer. It just felt like he was going to be the next high-caliber Buckeyes edge rusher bound to cement himself into Round 1 during his final year in college, and that never really happened. He still registered 35 quarterback pressures. In 2022, Tuimoloau had 32 on nearly 50 fewer pass-rush opportunities. The size, length, and talent are there, he just didn't put it all together in 2023."

Edwards: DT Leonard Taylor, Miami (Fla.). "Taylor was a projected first-round pick coming into the year and a big reason why was the explosion that he showed off the snap. He showed an ability to rush the passer and move the pocket. I did not see that level of explosiveness this season."

3. Marvin Harrison Jr. is the best WR prospect since _____?

Wilson: Calvin Johnson, Lions. "You'd have to go back to 1996 to find the last time a wide receiver was the first overall pick (Keyshawn Johnson) but I'm going to fast forward to the 2007 class, where Calvin Johnson was selected second overall. Harrison -- and it may not even be much of an argument -- is the best player in the '23 class and much more of a sure thing than any of the quarterbacks. It's going to be fun to watch the arms race to trade up for one of these top two passers, but the low-key more important storyline might be which team lands Harrison Jr."

Trapasso: Julio Jones, Falcons. "Jones in 2011. Ja'Marr Chase was a pretty darn squeaky clean receiver prospect, but I'm going a tick further due to Harrison Jr.'s size and, obviously, amazingly well-rounded game."

Edwards: Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals. "Harrison is a high-level prospect because of his athletic ability and pedigree. However, he is so highly thought of because of his technique and the professionalism in which he approaches the game; it is reminiscent to Fitzgerald coming out of Pittsburgh in 2003."

4. Who is QB3 behind Caleb Williams and Drake Maye?

Wilson: Jayden Daniels, LSU. "See above: Jayden Daniels. He reminds me a lot of Lamar Jackson coming out of Louisville. That open-field athleticism is elite and Daniels has improved as a passer this season. And with the direction NFL teams are going with athletic QB play, Daniels will be in high demand, especially in the right system. The other QB3 candidate for me: Michael Penix Jr., who is more of a pocket passer who was probably the best deep-ball passer this fall. He has an injury history but has been healthy the last two seasons at Washington."

Trapasso: Jayden Daniels, LSU. "My finalized quarterback rankings won't be completed until after bowl games but probably Jayden Daniels."

Edwards: Jayden Daniels, LSU. "Going into the College Football Playoff, I think the answer has to be Daniels because of how consistent he has been this season. It would not surprise me if Michigan's J.J. McCarthy was able to overtake him between now and draft day, should he declare."

5. Who are you most excited to watch during bowl season?

Wilson: Washington WRs Rome Odunze, Ja'Lynn Polk and Jalen McMillan. "The three Washington wide receivers. Odunze is coming off a fantastic season and he'll be in the running for WR2; he's a big-bodied high-point-catch machine who can also stack defensive backs on vertical routes. Polk can play outside or in the slot and he can take over games, while McMillan, who primarily mans the slot, was electric against Oregon in the conference title game after missing much of the season with a knee injury. Odunze could be a top-10 pick and all three are top-75 selections."

Trapasso: WR Xavier Worthy, Texas. "Because the vast majority of the marquee prospects sit out bowl games now, the fact that Texas is in the CFP means more displays of blur-like speed from Worthy. Pumped for that. And to see what a big game in the semifinal -- or final -- would do for his draft stock."

Edwards: QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington. "Penix can not do much more for his stock than he has this season but the manner in which he has commanded the Huskies this season is impressive. With the skill talent at his disposal, Penix could put on a show on college football's biggest stage."

6. Which prospect would benefit the most from having a big bowl game?

Wilson: QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan. "J.J. McCarthy has the arm and open-field athleticism to be in the first-round conversation. And there are NFL teams that really like those physical tools. But he needs to play with more consistency than what we saw this season at Michigan. Now some of that is a function of playing in that offense, but he may be asked to do more now in the playoffs, and if he plays like a lot of us think he's capable, he'll force his way into the QB3 conversation."

Trapasso: QB Quinn Ewers, Texas. "Alright, alright, alright. I'm staying with Texas here. Ewers is still only 20, but there's certainly some allure from the NFL at this stage of his football career. If he lights up Washington and/or is impressive against either Alabama or Michigan's defenses in the national championship game, it'll be hard for him to pass on the NFL for now."

Edwards: QB Carson Beck, Georgia. "J.J. McCarthy is probably the correct answer because he potentially has two opportunities to prove himself but Beck is another player that has yet to announce his NFL Draft decision. Beck is viewed as a potential first-round pick by some and a strong outing against Florida State could help his case. Texas receivers Adonai Mitchell and Xavier Worthy would also be on that list."

7. Who will play in the College Football Playoff national championship and who will win?

Wilson: Washington vs. Alabama. Huskies win. "I'd love to see a Pac 12 team win the whole thing in the conference's final year of existence. And a big game from Michael Penix Jr. would be one last chance to quiet his critics."

Trapasso: Washington vs. Alabama. Huskies win. "The defense is a bit concerning but Penix operates the offense outstandingly, and Washington has a collection of serious NFL prospects at receiver and along the offensive line. They can score against anyone."

Edwards: Washington vs. Alabama. Crimson Tide win. "They should both be very good games and I could see any of the four teams walking away as champion; the first year I have felt that way in a long time."

8. Who will have the No. 1 pick and what will they do with it?

Wilson: "The Bears by way of the Panthers. And they'll stick with Justin Fields and try to trade down, but still stay in range of Marvin Harrison Jr. And if they can't get the trade-down deal they want? They'll take Harrison."

Trapasso: "Chicago Bears pick either Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, which will come after they trade Justin Fields sometime in March."

Edwards: "Chicago essentially has a two-game lead on the No. 1 overall pick so it would be a minor miracle if that were to fall through. Although Justin Fields and the offense have played better since the quarterback's return, will it be enough for them to pass on a quarterback or trade out? Unlikely. I think they will take USC quarterback Caleb Williams."

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order, mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.