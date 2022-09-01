Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as the college football season kicks off and we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. Last season, Stroud won Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year after leading the nation's most prolific offense. He then capped his redshirt freshman season with a magnificent showing in the Rose Bowl, going 37-for-46 with a whopping 573 passing yards and six touchdowns.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Stroud, including his high school and college accolades, scouting report and prospect outlook for one of the best players in college football.

Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.

Background



Age: 20

20 Year: Redshirt sophomore

Redshirt sophomore Height : 6-3

: 6-3 Weight : 215

: 215 Hometown : Inland Empire, California

: Inland Empire, California Interesting fact: Set 17 Ohio State school records in 2021

Position: No. 1 QB | Overall: No. 3

High school: Rancho Cucamonga (Rancho Cucamonga, California)

Class: 2020

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9780)

National: 42 | Pro-style QB: 2 | California: 4

High school accolades: Second-team All-State (MaxPreps), Elite 11 MVP, All-American bowl selection

Check out C.J. Stroud's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.

College stats

Year Games Completion % Yards TDs INTs 2021 13 71.9 4,435

44

6

College Accolades

Honors

2021: Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year



2021: Big Ten Quarterback of the Year

2021: Big Ten Freshman of the Year

2021: Associated Press third-team All-American

2021: Freshman All-American (The Athletic)

Seven-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Two-time Offensive Player of the Week



Notable statistics

2021: Led nation's best total offense (561.5 yards per game) and scoring offense (45.7 points per game)

2021: Top five in FBS in passer efficiency rating (second, 186.6), yards/attempt (second, 10.1), touchdown passes (third, 44), completion percentage (third, 71.9), yards per game (third 369.6).

2021: Set 17 school records



2021: Set five Rose Bowl game records

2021 (vs. Michigan State): Walter Camp National Player of the Week

Initial scouting report

"Stroud has good arm strength, in addition to throwing with touch and good ball placement down the field. His throwing motion and footwork progressed throughout the season, which is a testament to the time and energy he puts into preparation. The California native has a natural feel for the game and is able to improvise based on the defensive approach. It is important that he continues to show growth this season. According to TruMedia, he had the second-highest passer efficiency, fourth-highest completion percentage (71.9%) and fifth-best quarterback sack rate (2.6%)." - CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Josh Edwards