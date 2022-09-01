Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as the college football season kicks off and we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. Last season, Stroud won Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year after leading the nation's most prolific offense. He then capped his redshirt freshman season with a magnificent showing in the Rose Bowl, going 37-for-46 with a whopping 573 passing yards and six touchdowns.
Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Stroud, including his high school and college accolades, scouting report and prospect outlook for one of the best players in college football.
Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.
Background
- Age: 20
- Year: Redshirt sophomore
- Height: 6-3
- Weight: 215
- Hometown: Inland Empire, California
- Interesting fact: Set 17 Ohio State school records in 2021
CBS prospect ranking
Position: No. 1 QB | Overall: No. 3
247Sports profile
High school: Rancho Cucamonga (Rancho Cucamonga, California)
Class: 2020
Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9780)
- National: 42 | Pro-style QB: 2 | California: 4
High school accolades: Second-team All-State (MaxPreps), Elite 11 MVP, All-American bowl selection
Check out C.J. Stroud's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.
College stats
|Year
|Games
|Completion %
|Yards
|TDs
|INTs
2021
13
71.9
|4,435
|44
|6
College Accolades
Honors
- 2021: Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year
- 2021: Big Ten Quarterback of the Year
- 2021: Big Ten Freshman of the Year
- 2021: Associated Press third-team All-American
- 2021: Freshman All-American (The Athletic)
- Seven-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week
- Two-time Offensive Player of the Week
Notable statistics
- 2021: Led nation's best total offense (561.5 yards per game) and scoring offense (45.7 points per game)
- 2021: Top five in FBS in passer efficiency rating (second, 186.6), yards/attempt (second, 10.1), touchdown passes (third, 44), completion percentage (third, 71.9), yards per game (third 369.6).
- 2021: Set 17 school records
- 2021: Set five Rose Bowl game records
- 2021 (vs. Michigan State): Walter Camp National Player of the Week
Initial scouting report
"Stroud has good arm strength, in addition to throwing with touch and good ball placement down the field. His throwing motion and footwork progressed throughout the season, which is a testament to the time and energy he puts into preparation. The California native has a natural feel for the game and is able to improvise based on the defensive approach. It is important that he continues to show growth this season. According to TruMedia, he had the second-highest passer efficiency, fourth-highest completion percentage (71.9%) and fifth-best quarterback sack rate (2.6%)." - CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Josh Edwards