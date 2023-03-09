Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 74.35 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Andy Levitre
Summary:
Chris Murray has a thick lower body and strong upper body, which allows him to win leverage battles. He is more developed as a run blocker, driving his feet on contact and sealing run lanes. Murray has good eyes to pick up stunts but lacks high-end speed and mobility to become scheme versatile. His feet narrow when engaged, which leads to a loss of balance in pass protection.
Strengths:
- Thick lower body and strong upper body that allows him to win leverage battles
- Good eyes to pick up stunts
- Drives feet on contact in the run game
- Good understanding of blocking angles and sealing run lanes
Weaknesses:
- Adjusting feet when engaged; feet occasionally narrow, resulting in loss of balance
- Below-average speed and mobility destines him for a heavier power/gap scheme
- Shorter build