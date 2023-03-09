Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 74.35 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Andy Levitre

Summary:

Chris Murray has a thick lower body and strong upper body, which allows him to win leverage battles. He is more developed as a run blocker, driving his feet on contact and sealing run lanes. Murray has good eyes to pick up stunts but lacks high-end speed and mobility to become scheme versatile. His feet narrow when engaged, which leads to a loss of balance in pass protection.

Strengths:

  • Thick lower body and strong upper body that allows him to win leverage battles
  • Good eyes to pick up stunts
  • Drives feet on contact in the run game
  • Good understanding of blocking angles and sealing run lanes

Weaknesses:

  • Adjusting feet when engaged; feet occasionally narrow, resulting in loss of balance
  • Below-average speed and mobility destines him for a heavier power/gap scheme
  • Shorter build