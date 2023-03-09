Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 74.35 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Andy Levitre

Summary:

Chris Murray has a thick lower body and strong upper body, which allows him to win leverage battles. He is more developed as a run blocker, driving his feet on contact and sealing run lanes. Murray has good eyes to pick up stunts but lacks high-end speed and mobility to become scheme versatile. His feet narrow when engaged, which leads to a loss of balance in pass protection.

Strengths:

Thick lower body and strong upper body that allows him to win leverage battles

Good eyes to pick up stunts

Drives feet on contact in the run game

Good understanding of blocking angles and sealing run lanes

Weaknesses: