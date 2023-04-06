Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 73.40 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Marcus Mariota

Summary:

Clayton Tune is an experienced pocket passer with quality skill set across the board and quality athleticism. He doesn't quite play to the athleticism he demonstrated at the combine but has plenty of impressive, balanced, decently explosive designed runs and scrambles on film -- very useful as extra element to the offense and when ad-libbing. Arm is good for NFL standards, not great and surprisingly not much arm talent. If he's on the run or off base in the pocket, his arm strength dips below normal pro standards. His downfield touch needs work, as does his overall pocket presence, although in the latter area he has rare flashes of awesome pocket drifting. He showed ability to move defenders with his eyes but not consistent in that area. He has the propensity to rip it through tight windows at intermediate level. He has lots of high-caliber, challenging throws on film and can throw with precision with anticipation. Sleeper prospect.

Strengths:

Quality size with legitimate high-caliber athleticism

Plenty of big-time throws on film

Unafraid to zing the ball through tight windows

Weaknesses: