Cody Ford NFL Draft profile: Everything to know about pro day, measurements, strengths, team fits

Cody Ford anchored one of the best offensive lines in college football during the 2018 season. A dominant right tackle who can also play guard, Ford's athleticism jumps off the screen and he's a first-round talent who can help an NFL team from Day 1.

College career

Ford started redshirted as a freshman in 2015 and started three games in 2016 but a fractured fibula ended his season. He played in 12 games in '17 -- including four starts at left guard -- and started 14 times last season for the Sooners.

Among all FBS offensive tackles, Taylor ranked fourth in Pro Football Focus' pass-blocking-efficiency metric and was successful on run-blocking plays 91.1 percent of the time.

Combine/pro day results

Measurement Result Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 329 pounds Arms: 34 inches Hands: 9 3/4 inches

Workout Result 40-yard dash: 5.21 Bench press: 19 Vertical jump: 28.5 Broad jump: 104.0 3-cone drill: 8.27 20-yard shuttle: 4.87 60-yard shuttle: --

Ford took part in the drills at the combine and looked sharp:

Strengths/weaknesses

Strengths: Incredibly athletic for size and has the quickness and footwork to excel in pass protection. Ford can be susceptible to the speed rush but he has lower-body athleticism/upper-body strength to make up for it.

Whatever concerns there may be about Ford, athleticism is not one of them:

"Is Cody Ford athletic enough to play tackle in the NFL?"



My column: pic.twitter.com/sfWl8zkUFH — Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) January 14, 2019

Weaknesses: Has short arms by NFL offensive tackle standards and he needs to better use his hands. He's also still learning; after beginning his career at guard he's still growing into the tackle position.

While Ford doesn't excel in run blocking like he does in pass protection, he can be ferocious:

Cody Ford is a nasty/violent/heavy handed OL.



Consistently jolts and rocks DL on contact. Breckyn Hager is a senior with 47 games at Texas and get tossed around like this?! Whoa. (And yea, you fall down - Ford is coming to get you! OL checks and balances 💰💰)#2019NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/Z4I34da1JM — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) January 27, 2019

NFL comparison

From CBS Sports NFL draft analyst Chris Trapasso:

Kelechi Osemele. During his pre-draft process, some saw Osemele as a tackle. Some saw him as a guard. He played on the edge at Iowa State and began his career with the Ravens at that position. An injury during the playoffs precipitated a move to guard, and the rest is history. Osemele's explosiveness and mean streak combination allowed him to become the best young guard in football. Ford is a similar tweener, with feet capable enough for him to stay on the outside if need be. I think his best position is guard because of his athleticism and strength blend.

NFL teams in play to draft Ford

Jaguars: Jacksonville has its franchise quarterback in Nick Foles and protecting him seems like the next logical step. Left tackle Cam Robinson, who played in just two games last season because of injury, will be ready to go in 2019 and Ford would be a sensible bookend. Added bonus: He can also play guard, where he began his Oklahoma career.

Bills: The team signed Ty Nsekhe during free agency but he's 33 years old. Ford would be a critical cog in not only protecting franchise quarterback Josh Allen but in anchoring the run game.

Packers: Green Bay has needs at wide receiver and tight end but protecting Aaron Rodgers is near the top of the to-do list, especially since Bryan Bulaga is in the final year of his deal.

Dolphins: Ryan Fitzpatrick is the short-term solution at quarterback and he'll need to be protected. Ford would make sense; he's efficient in the run game and was one of the best pass protectors in college football last season. Laremy Tunsil is the left tackle but the Dolphins need to upgrade the right side.

Vikings: Kirk Cousins had an uneven debut season for the Vikings. And while he deserved some of the blame, Minnesota's porous offensive line did him no favors.

Texans: Deshaun Watson was sacked 62 times last season. Houston has to address the offensive line.