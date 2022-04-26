Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 63.45 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: John Ursua

Strengths:

Short but not small WR. Good thickness/height-weight ratio. Can flip on the accelerators when needed in his route and his burst/speed is impressive. Did have some intricate vertical routes on film. Has the ability to make grabs outside his frame. Deceptive contact balance boosts his YAC skills, and there's decently springiness to his game. Can a useful, at times explosive possession slot at the next level.

Weaknesses:

Not a super-sharp route runner in/out of his breaks. Surprisingly not a crafty separator and was schemed open frequently. Small catch radius and not the most reliable hands.

Accolades: