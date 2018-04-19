NFL Draft 2018: Howie Roseman says Eagles are 'open for business' to trade back

There are plenty of prospects who make sense for the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 32 in the 2018 NFL Draft, but if the team is bent on collecting Day Two picks, of which they currently have none, personnel chief Howie Roseman is all ears for trade offers.

He said as much while meeting with Philadelphia media on Thursday, telling reporters "we're open for business."

Roseman, of course, went on to note that the Eagles aren't going to shun anyone making offers in any round of the draft, and he also didn't rule out the team simply making a pick at No. 32, as PhillyVoice's Jimmy Kempski wrote.

"We're open for business in every round -- if it's something that we think makes sense for our team, we're going to do it," he said. "But at the same time, we're ready to pick. We have 32 guys we feel really good about. We can't operate under the assumption that we're going to bail out, so we're ready to roll."

But the Eagles have been linked to potential trades before, mainly because they don't own a single second- or third-round pick after using draft capital to trade up for quarterback Carson Wentz in 2016. They also have a history of moving around in the first round, as five of their last seven drafts under the direction of Roseman have seen Philly pick either earlier or later than its original spot in the order.