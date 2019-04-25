NFL Draft 2019 prospect rankings: My Final Top 200 Big Board, with no quarterbacks in the top 15

After months and months of watching and re-watching film of hundreds of draft prospects and analyzing pro day and combine results, my top 200 Big Board for the 2019 NFL Draft has been finalized

Drew Lock's my No. 1 quarterback. Nick Bosa remained my No. 1 prospect throughout.

Next to each prospect's position is a number. For reference convenience, that number represents their ranking at their respective position. If a player is widely considered someone who could play multiple positions at the next level, I have listed both with their corresponding position ranking.

You can join us on Thursday, Friday and Saturday by streaming our live coverage of the NFL Draft right here on CBS Sports HQ (or download the CBS Sports app for free on any mobile or connected TV device). We'll grade all the picks and analyze the prospects, trades and everything else you need to know about the 2019 draft. See you there!

1. Nick Bosa, EDGE1, Ohio State

2. Ed Oliver, DT1, Houston

3. Jonah Williams, OT1, Alabama

4. Quinnen Williams, DT2, Alabama

5. Jeffery Simmons, DT3, Mississippi State

6. Greedy Williams, CB1, LSU

7. Jerry Tillery, DT4, Notre Dame

8. Deandre Baker, CB2, Georgia

9. Dalton Risner, OT2, Kansas State

10. A.J. Brown, WR1, Ole Miss

This is where the top-heaviness of the defensive tackle class shows its teeth. Three defensive tackles in the top 5, four in the top 7, with Tillery being the prospect I'm much higher on than most. Size, length, hustle, plus athleticism, and heavy, active hands. Everyone's in love with Quinnen, and rightfully so. However, I think the margin between him and Simmons is tiny. The Mississippi State star (who's currently nursing a torn knee ligament) has a complete skill set just like the Alabama interior disruptor. Risner blocks everything in his path. Brown is tremendous after the catch, has sub-4.50 speed, can win in contested-catch situations, and play the slot or outside.

11. Zach Allen, EDGE2/DT5, Boston College

12. Christian Wilkins, DT6, Clemson

13. Ben Burr-Kirven, LB1, Washington

14. Montez Sweat, EDGE3, Mississippi State

15. Devin White, LB2, LSU

16. Dexter Lawrence, DT7, Clemson

17. Clelin Ferrell, EDGE4, Clemson

18. Byron Murphy, CB3, Washington

19. Drew Lock, QB1, Missouri

20. Hakeem Butler, WR2, Iowa State

Zach Allen, not Josh Allen, is my No. 2 edge rusher in this class. I love everything about what he brings to the field. Power. Immense size. Hand usage. Easy move inside to tackle when needed. High floor, high ceiling player. Speaking of high floor, that's Wilkins. I don't know how good he can really be in the NFL though. All-Pro caliber? Ehhh. But he's going to be instant impact against the run and pass. I'll direct you here if you want my closing argument on Burr-Kirven as my No. 1 linebacker in this class. White isn't too far behind him. Butler can dominate out of the slot and win on the perimeter with his ball skills and body control. With a better release plan off the line ... watch out.

21. Josh Allen, EDGE5, Kentucky

22. JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR3, Stanford

23. Kyler Murray, QB2, Oklahoma

24. N'Keal Harry, WR4, Arizona State

25. Brian Burns, EDGE6, Florida State

26. Jawaan Taylor, OT3, Florida

27. Andre Dillard, OT4, Washington State

28. Julian Love, CB4, Notre Dame

29. D.K. Metcalf, WR5, Ole Miss

30. Devin Bush Jr., LB3, Michigan

There's Josh Allen. He's a solid prospect. No doubt about it. But he didn't test through the roof at the combine like many expected, and I'm concerned about his lack of pass-rushing moves, although he should be able to win against some of the lesser tackles in the NFL solely with speed and power like he did in the SEC over the past two seasons. Arcega-Whiteside is Mike Evans-ian. Power scheme and have need at right tackle? Draft Taylor. Zone scheme and want to pass a bunch? Draft Dillard. Metcalf is a very good prospect, but I don't think we should view him as a 150-target, 90-reception, Julio Jones type. He's more of a low-volume, high-yards-per-catch deep threat who happens to be nearly 6-foot-4 and 228 pounds with stupid 4.33 speed.

31. Juan Thornhill, S1, Virginia

32. Justin Layne, CB5, Michigan State

33. Kelvin Harmon, WR6, NC State

34. T.J. Hockenson, TE1, Iowa

35. David Long, CB6, Michigan

36. Amani Oruwariye, CB7, Penn State

37. Noah Fant, TE2, Iowa

38. Anthony Nelson, EDGE7, Iowa

39. Yodny Cajuste, OT5, West Virginia

40. Marquise Brown, WR7, Oklahoma

Thornhill checks all the boxes for me. Excellent production in all areas -- tackles, interceptions, pass breakups -- over the past two seasons. Great size and length, and the cherry on top? He's an elite athlete for the position, which typically equates to tackle and coverage range, both of which are easily noticeable on tape. Despite the blah combine, I love Harmon has a chain-mover, back-shoulder, red-zone weapon. Hockenson is my top tight end, and his standing here at the top of Round 2 is more about his position not being super valuable in NFL offenses today, compared to receivers. With a little more quickness, Cajuste can be a franchise left tackle for a long time -- size, length, power, balance. Brown is such a blast on film, and he's an awesome route runner. He's incredibly small though. That worries me a bit.

41. Greg Little, OT6, Ole Miss

42. Chris Lindstrom, OG1, Boston College

43. Dre'Mont Jones, DT7, Ohio State

44. Lonnie Johnson, CB8, Kentucky

45. Elgton Jenkins, OC1, Mississippi State

46. Kris Boyd, CB9, Texas

47. Amani Hooker, S2, Iowa

48. Cody Ford, OG2/OT7, Oklahoma

49. Oshane Ximines, EDGE8, Old Dominion

50. Nasir Adderley, S3, Delaware



Lindstrom is plug-and-play at guard, and you can forget about that position for a while. Jones had a brutal combine effort. He's much more fluid on the field and is a wizard with his hands. Jenkins is my top center because he's super close to being "NFL strong" right now and moves relatively well for being a bigger, longer, power player. No real development needed with him. Hooker is flying well under the radar as a versatile safety who's a step of everyone on the field because of how quickly he recognizes routes and where the quarterback's going with the football. Oh, and he crushed his combine. I'd prefer Ford on the inside, and Ximines' hand work on the outside is excellent.



51. Deebo Samuel, WR8, South Carolina

52. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S4, Florida

53. Dwayne Haskins, QB3, Ohio State

54. Deionte Thompson, S5, Alabama

55. Joejuan Williams, CB10, Vanderbilt

56. Garrett Bradbury, OC2, NC State

57. Rashan Gary, EDGE9, Michigan

58. Dillon Mitchell, WR9, Oregon

59 .Taylor Rapp, S6, Washington

60. Charles Omenihu, EDGE10, Texas

Plenty of safeties here, and Gardner-Johnson, Thompson, and Rapp can take on any safety role you give to them and excel. Haskins is in my Round 2 of prospects because of his slow feet moving inside the pocket, lack of anticipatory throws on film, and to me, what is questionable ball placement at the intermediate and deep levels of the field. Gary just doesn't do it for me, but I realize how athletic he is. I like that. Mitchell is crazily underrated. He wins down the field with speed and strong hands, destroys press, and is slippery after the catch.

61. Anthony Johnson, WR10, Buffalo

62. Johnathan Abram, S7, Mississippi State

63. Andy Isabella, WR11, UMass

64. Devin Singletary, RB1, Florida Atlantic

65. Terronne Prescod, OG3, NC State

66. David Montgomery, RB2, Iowa State

67. Chase Winovich, EDGE11, MIchigan

68. Darnell Savage, S8, Maryland

69. Erik McCoy, OC3, Texas A&M

70. Jachai Polite, EDGE12, Florida

I wouldn't be surprised if in three years we're talking about Abram as a full-time linebacker. Isabella is a legit downfield option with insane quicks as a route runner. Singletary is my No. 1 back because of his natural elusiveness, vision, and faster-on-the-field-than-at-the-combine speed. Winovich has an awesome first step, quality bend around the corner, and good, not great hand work. He'll be a good pro. Polite plummeted after one of the worst pre-draft process for a presumed first-round lock in January in quite a while. I just don't know if he's as explosive as he was at Florida, at close to 260 pounds now.

71. L.J. Collier, EDGE13, TCU

72. Ryan Finley, QB4, NC State

73. Renell Wren, DT8, Arizona State

74. Miles Boykin, WR12, Notre Dame

75. Rock Ya-Sin, CB11, Temple

76. Khalen Saunders, DT9, Western Illinois

77. Brett Rypien, QB5, Boise State

78. Christian Miller, EDGE14, Alabama

79. Jace Sternberger, TE3, Texas A&M

80. Will Grier, QB6, West Virginia

Collier has a unique, low-center-of-gravity frame that gives him the leverage advantage on almost every rush, and he was blessed with tentacles for arms. Finley didn't have a great end to his illustrious college career and can be antsy inside the pocket at times, but he can also throw accurately with anticipation and drift away from pressure impressively. Boykin is a little Martavis Bryant-y. I'm wondering why, despite how insane of an athlete he is, Boykin didn't rock after the catch. He's a lightning bolt running his routes, has strong hands, and plays to his size though. I like the refined games of Rypien and Grier, similar quarterback prospects. I think the former is better under pressure than the latter.

81. Jaquan Johnson, S9, Miami

82. Daniel Jones, QB7, Duke

83. Emanuel Hall, WR13, Missouri

84. Blake Cashman, LB4, Minnesota

85. Justice Hill, RB3, Oklahoma State

86. Gary Jennings, WR14, West Virginia

87. Miles Sanders, RB4, Penn State

88. Maxx Crosby, EDGE15, Eastern Michigan

89. Lamont Gaillard, OC4, Georgia

90. Chuma Edoga, OT8, USC

There's Jones, the X-factor quarterback bound to go in Round 1, He has some good film. He also has some really ugly film. And some elements of his game -- tendency to throw into precarious situations, off-balance throws, inaccuracy downfield -- I don't believe are correctable. Sanders is a ready to be a feature back in the NFL tomorrow. Gaillard was supposed to be undersized with short arms at the combine, but neither was true. He's a bulldozer for the run game, anchors decently well in pass pro, and has the hip fluidity to deal with penetrators to either side of him. Edoga floats on the football field. Fun to watch him block on pass plays.

91. Sean Bunting, CB12, Central Michigan

92. Justin Hollins, EDGE16, Oregon

93. Hjalte Froholdt, OG4, Arkansas

94. Antoine Wesley, WR15, Texas Tech

95. Kahale Warring, TE4, San Diego State

96. Cortez Broughton, DT10, Cincinnati

97. Phil Haynes, OG5, Wake Forest

99. Stanley Morgan, WR16, Nebraska

99. Josh Jacobs, RB5, Alabama

100. Darius West, S10, Kentucky

Bunting is grabby, and I don't think he mirrors that well against intricate routes. He's a top-notch athlete who tracks it well downfield. I discussed Frohodlt, Wesley, and Haynes in my sleepers column. Warring is big tight end who can be an effective blocker and has smooth movements down the field. Morgan has a very well-rounded game and is a running back after the catch. He plays at 100 mph. There's Jacobs, the consensus top back in this class who's my RB5. Look, I like him. I don't love him, although entering the NFL without having a boatload of carries is obviously a plus. To me, he's a one-track runner with the ability to make a single (impressive) cut on each run, and he looks for contact -- a tendency I don't like. West has an argument for the most twitchiness among all safeties in this class.



101. Kaleb McGary, OT9, Washington

102. Jakobi Meyers, WR17, NC State

103. Terry McLaurin, WR18, Ohio State

104. Diontae Johnson, WR19, Toledo

105. Damien Harris, RB6, Alabama

106. Parris Campbell, WR20, Ohio State

106. Beau Benzschawel, OG6, Wisconsin

107. Terry Beckner, DT11, Missouri

108. Tytus Howard, OT10, Alabama State

109. Corey Ballentine, CB13, Washburn

Clump of receivers with the same grade here, but a distinction has to be made. Meyers is a ball-skills extraordinaire you can trust to (basically) always come down with the football. McLaurin and Johnson are freaky downfield options with amazing separation ability. Campbell is ... well, he was essentially only used on three-yard passes and screens at Ohio State but is an elite burner. He just needs to learn more about playing the receiver position. Howard's grip strength and athleticism combination is one of my favorites among tackles in this class.

110. Darrell Henderson, RB7, Memphis

111. Carl Granderson, EDGE17, Wyoming

112. Iman Lewis-Marshall, CB14, USC

113. DaMarkus Lodge, WR21, Ole Miss

114. Riley Ridley, WR22, Georgia

115. Mark Fields, CB15, Clemson

116. Devine Ozigbo, RB8, Nebraks

117. Jimmy Moreland, CB16, James Madison

118. Trayvon Mullen, CB17, Clemson

119. Elijah Holyfield, RB9, Georgia

120. Isaiah Johnson, CB18, Houston

Give Henderson a lane and ... goodbye. Decent subtle juking ability while he's flying ahead at full speed. He's not going to stop on a dime and make defenders miss with a lateral cut though. Fields is a feisty, quick-twitch, at times overly aggressive nickel corner with keen awareness and good ball skills. Holyfield tanked his combine, and pro day. But I'm going film > combine with him, because I loved his film that much. Light feet, vision, bounciness.



121. Andrew Wingard, S11, Wyoming

122. David Sills, WR23, West Virginia

123. Terrill Hanks, LB5, New Mexico State

124. Gerald Willis II, DT12, Miami

125. Nate Davis, OG7, Wake Forest

126. Joe Jackson, EDGE18, Miami

127. Dru Samia, OG8, Oklahoma

128. Daylon Mack, DT13, Texas A&M

129. Trysten Hill, DT14, UCF

130. Kerrith Whyte, RB10, Florida Atlantic

Wingard is a box safety who cruises all over the field at the second level and near the line of scrimmage to make big plays against the run. He's not a liability in coverage either. Davis is a squatty guard at the next level who can really move people and can sit into a sturdy anchor. Impressive on-field athleticism too. Samia is probably gong to be a decent starter for a while. I just don't think he's quite athletic enough to really flourish. Hill plays with his hair on fire. Gotta love that. He could gear down to learn the nuances of how to efficiently use his hands to really take off in the NFL. Whyte, as described in the sleepers column, is a springy home-run hitter.

131. Sheldrick Redwine, S12, Miami

132. Fred Johnson, OG9, Florida

133. Greg Dortch, WR24, Wake Forest

134. Mike Edwards, S13, Kentucky

135. Rodney Anderson, RB11, Oklahoma

136. Marvell Tell, S14, USC

137. Saquan Hampton, S15, Rutgers

138. Drue Tranquill, LB6, Notre Dame

139. Marquise Blair, S16, Utah

140. Duke Shelley, CB19, Kansas State

Another grouping of safeties, and this collection all happens to be better against the run than they are in coverage. Of the five listed in this group, Tell has the most inconsistent tape yet the most athletic gifts. Hampton is a great-sized, fluid athlete who reads his keys quickly against the run and can cover the slot. Tranquill's outstanding in coverage, which bodes well for him at the next level. Shelley is one of those undersized corners who acts like he's the biggest player on the field. Love his twitch, ball skills, and assertiveness.

141. Benny Snell, RB12, Kentucky

142. Evan Worthington, S17, Colorado

143. D'Andre Walker, EDGE19, Georgia

144. Will Harris, S18, Boston College

145. Hamp Cheevers, CB20, Boston College

146. KeeSean Johnson, WR25, Fresno State

147. Armon Watts, DT15, Arkansas

148. Tyree Jackson, QB8, Buffalo

149. Darryl Johnson Jr., EDGE20, North Carolina A&T

150. Irv Smith Jr., TE5, Alabama

Johnson plays much more explosively than his below-average combine indicated. He can create separation somewhat consistently. Watts is a modern-day nickel defensive tackle who understands the importance of winning with his hands, first and foremost. In a vertical system with a brick wall offensive line, Jackson can be a rocket launcher in the NFL, and he's a rare athlete. Johnson is a project-y small-school type with capable of tightly bending the edge and dispatching blocks with his hands. Needs more power.



151. Jamal Davis, EDGE21, Akron

152. Blace Brown, CB21, Troy

153. Connor McGovern, OG10/OT11, Penn State

154. Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE22, Louisiana Tech

155. Travis Homer, RB13, Miami

156. Darius Slayton, WR26, Auburn

157. Jordan Scarlett, RB14, Florida

158. Easton Stick, QB9, North Dakota State

159. Alexander Mattison, RB15, Boise State

160. Mike Bell, S19, Fresno State

Davis' first step is outrageous, and he's adequately powerful. McGovern can play tackle or guard and isn't great in any area but isn't a liability in any area either. Homer is an underrated prospect with smooth receiving skills and will hit some home runs you aren't expecting from a bigger back. I think Stick can be a quality backup and, down the road, a short-term starter because of his ability to rapidly move through his progressions and throw accurately downfield. And he's a plus athlete.

161. Derwin Gray, OT12, Maryland

162. Malik Gant, S20, Marshall

163. Dakota Allen, LB7, Texas Tech

164. Daniel Wise, DT16, Kansas

165. Nate Herbig, OG11, Stanford

166. Germaine Pratt, LB8, NC State

167. Clayton Thorson, QB10, Northwestern

168. Ty Summers, LB9, TCU

169. Foster Moreau, TE6, LSU

170. Jalen Hurd, WR27, Baylor

Gray had a strangely subpar combine because he looks smooth on the field for being a wide and strong tackle. Allen is quicker-than-fast, and I don't hate that at the linebacker position. He's smart too, so you'll see him around the football a lot. Herbig is a young, rock-solid run blocker with enough athletic talent to survive in pass protection. Summers can be out of control on tackle attempts but has some of the most explosive feet among linebackers in this draft class. This might seem a little high for Hurd, who only played receiver for one year in college after starting as a running back at Tennessee. I'm just fascinated by what I saw from him route-running wise in that one year catching passes at Baylor. And he's 6-4 and 225 pounds.



171. James Williams, RB16, Washington State

172. Jahlani Tavai, LB10, Hawaii

173. Kevin Givens, DT17, Penn State

174. Vosean Joseph, LB11, Florida

175. Jamel Dean, CB22, Auburn

176. Josh Oliver, TE7, San Jose State

177. Bryce Love, RB17, Stanford

178. Jordan Brown, CB23, San Dakota State

179. Myles Gaskin, RB18, Washington

180. William Sweet, OT13, North Carolina



Tavai's an imposing thumper with good range. He can give you some edge-rushing help on occasion too. Joseph can look like a future All-Pro one game then a practice squader the next. Oliver excels in contested-catch situations, something I believe translates to the next level in almost every case. He's a little stiff of a mover for my liking. Just let him run seam routes. If he can fully recover from his knee injury, Love could be a major steal. He's small, but when he hits the gas his acceleration and sustained speed is scary.

181. Gardner Minshew, QB11, Washington State

182. Dennis Daley, OT14, South Carolina

183. Porter Gustin, EDGE22, USC

184. Javon Patterson, OG12, Ole Miss

185. Mecole Hardman, WR28, Georgia

186. Ben Banogu, EDGE23, TCU

187. Trayveon Williams, RB19, Texas A&M

188. Deion Calhoun, OG13, Mississippi State

189. Jarrett Stidham, QB12, Auburn

190. Cameron Smith, LB12, USC

Daley has swing tackle written all over him, and with more strength, he can start in a few seasons. Hardman blazes down the field and has soft hands. Williams' play is really up and down, but he handled the bell cow duties very well at Texas A&M in 2018. Smith lost weight for his final season at USC and it paid off. I still don't consider him a rangy linebacker by NFL standards. I did notice him track down some runners he seemingly would've been a half-step behind as a junior, and he's savvy in zone.

191. Derrek Thomas, CB24, Baylor

192. Ashton Dulin, WR29, Malone

193. Michael Dogbe, DT18, Temple

194. T.J. Edwards, LB13, Wisconsin

195. Jazz Ferguson, WR30, Northwestern State

196. Caleb Wilson, TE8, UCLA

197. Sione Takitaki, LB14, BYU

198. Dax Raymond, TE9, Utah State

199. Isaiah Prince, OT15, Ohio State

200. Kaden Smith, TE10, Stanford

Thomas is raw but at just under 6-3 with nearly 34-inch arms, an amazingly explosive lower half, and flashes of stellar press man play, he's worth a late-round flier. Dulin's another one worth a late-round pick. He scorched Division II down the field -- and when high-pointing -- and proved to have NFL-caliber speed/athleticism at the combine. Dogbe can look unblockable one series, then get totally washed out the next. He's strong and knows how to use his hands. Edwards isn't very fast. He's decently quick, is always in the right place at the right time, sheds blocks well, and is a sure-tackler. Sign me up on Day 3. Smith is a contested-catch monster.