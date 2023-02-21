Few wide receivers have been as productive as North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs over the past two years. The Georgia native is now hoping to parlay that success into early placement in the 2023 NFL Draft.

"I definitely feel like I'm the best wide receiver. I feel like I have put it on tape the last few years, just consistently producing for my team each and every game, even when teams are double-teaming me trying to take me out of the game every week," Downs told CBSSports.com. "I feel like I am going to do well at the combine, do good pro day and then just go from there."

Downs has accumulated 195 receptions for 2,364 yards and 19 touchdowns over the past two years despite playing with two different quarterbacks. He likes to study Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams and Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, but many compare his skill set to that of the Seahawks' Tyler Lockett or the Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle.

"I just watch guys like that, see things they do, see different routes they run, how they run their routes, moves they run after the catch; just taking bits and pieces from everybody's game and try to perfect mine,'' Downs said. "Of course, I have my own play style so nobody is going to be completely similar to someone else's, but just seeing what the greats do and how they do it and then being able to implement it into your own game is kind of what I do."

NFL blood runs through the Downs' blood. His father, Gary, was a third-round running back selection of the Giants and his uncle Dre Bly, was a second-round cornerback selection of the Rams. His younger brother, Caleb, just signed with Alabama as a top-10 overall high school recruit by 247Sports.

Bly has been able to approach film study from the perspective of a cornerback who played 12 seasons in the NFL, which has served as a valuable asset for Downs.

"He is just telling me when I run routes, make everything look like a go ball and don't give away certain things. Just telling me that guys like me, if [defensive backs] don't get hands on me, they are probably going to lose. They are going to try and get hands on me," Downs said.

"I welcome contact. I welcome physicality. Even though I am 5-10, 180, I am a little stout. I welcome all of that contact. He tells me to just keep playing my game, keep working. ... My dad played in the league seven years. They both exceeded expectations so it is really humbling having those two guys, learning from them and taking what they say putting it on the field and off the field."

While attention is on Downs and the players in the 2023 NFL Draft class, the hype surrounding his quarterback, Drake Maye, has already begun to build. Downs shared a bit of what made the young quarterback such a productive player.

"Drake, man, he is a gamer. Drake came in after Sam Howell. He came in from Day 1 and separated himself. He is the guy,'' Downs said. "He came in that first game and a lot of people did not know the expectations for him. He was a high 4-star guy out of high school, top-50 player in the nation so he came in and from the get-go led us to nine wins. Having Drake in the corner, I wouldn't want any other quarterback. He is a great dude; should be a top-five pick next year.

"Drake is the epitome of a leader, a gamer. A guy that is going to win you ball games. I would definitely say that he is going to be a great prospect coming out next year.''

In the expanded interview, which can be watched above or on YouTube, Downs, who joined CBSSports.com from Panini America's Prizm VIP event ahead of Super Bowl weekend, talked expectations for his rookie season, Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson giving him some praise and more.

Downs is currently the No. 39 overall prospect in CBSSports.com's prospect rankings.

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held April 27-29 from Kansas City, Missouri.