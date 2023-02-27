Athletic testing and measurements at the NFL combine this week will either confirm what was seen on tape or inspire a second look. Here is a look at my personal positional rankings on the defensive side of the ball leading in to this week:

Defensive line

Jalen Carter, Georgia Bryan Bresee, Clemson Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin Siaki Ika, Wisconsin Tuli Tuipulotu, USC

During the build up to the 2022 NFL Draft, amid conversations surrounding Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt was the narrative that Jalen Carter was the best prospect along that Georgia defensive front. Fast forward a year and Carter is on the doorstep of making good on that claim. It is difficult to find quality interior pass rushers so that makes a player with Carter's skill set even more valuable. Bryan Bresee is a player who has the coveted athletic qualities, but plays a bit stiff and lacking urgency. Keeanu Benton is a proven run stopper who showed a bit more pass-rush potential at the Senior Bowl. Siaki Ika is a traditional nose tackle. Tuli Tuipulotu was used as an edge rusher in Los Angeles, but projects to the inside. He possesses the skill set that suggests he can be a productive pass rusher, but is likely to be unrefined as a run defender early in his career.

Edge rusher

Will Anderson Jr., Alabama Myles Murphy, Clemson Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech Nolan Smith, Georgia Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

One could not find a pass rusher more productive than Will Anderson Jr. over the past two seasons. Production often translates and Anderson has the height, weight and speed to be a top-10 edge rusher in the NFL. Myles Murphy is a powerful edge rusher with the quick twitch qualities to develop, but he lacks a refined pass rush plan. Tyree Wilson is a long, explosive athlete who has shown growth over the past year, but still has a ways to go before he repays the top-five draft capital likely to be used on him in April. Nolan Smith missed time with injury this year, but he is slippery around the corner. He has a thinner build that brings questions about his sustainability in the run game, but there is no doubt about his immediate upside as a pass rusher. Felix Anudike-Uzomah has 19.5 sacks over the past two years, but more impressive is the ball production. He has eight forced fumbles over the past two seasons; a few pass rushers to have equally impressive forced fumble rates were Josh Allen and Brian Burns.

Linebacker

Trenton Simpson, Clemson Drew Sanders, Arkansas Noah Sewell, Oregon Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama Jack Campbell, Iowa

Trenton Simpson and Drew Sanders will almost certainly be the first two linebackers off the board. Simpson will be one of the top performers at the NFL combine this week. Sanders, an Alabama transfer, has spot edge rusher potential in addition to having the size necessary to hold up at the point of attack. Noah Sewell is the younger brother of Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell. Henry To'o'To'o had a higher grade last year than his teammate, Christian Harris, who went No. 75 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Jack Campbell has great size and production for the linebacker position.

Cornerback

Cam Smith, South Carolina Devon Witherspoon, Illinois Christian Gonzalez, Oregon Kelee Ringo, Georgia Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

The NFL combine will be important in sorting through the top of the cornerback group. Will Cam Smith and Devon Witherspoon pass the speed test? Christian Gonzalez will certainly check the height, weight and speed boxes, and the same is true of Kelee Ringo. Will each look comfortable flipping their hips and running in coverage? Emmanuel Forbes has recorded 14 interceptions, six of which were returned for touchdowns, over the course of his career.

The obvious name missing is Penn State's Joey Porter Jr. There were similar concerns with Jaycee Horn coming out of South Carolina: handsy downfield in coverage and a high missed tackle rate. If Porter tests to his potential in Indianapolis this week, he is going to go early.

Safety

Brian Branch, Alabama Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M Jordan Battle, Alabama JL Skinner, Boise State Ji'Ayir Brown, Penn State

Brian Branch is a flex defender capable of playing safety, fulfilling the nickel-back role and even playing on the boundary in a pinch. Alabama head coach Nick Saban entrusted Branch with a significant share of the responsibility in that scheme. Antonio Johnson's season was not as inspiring as the 2021 campaign, but he has a versatile skill set. Jordan Battle is another Saban safety with extensive playing experience. He has converted three of his five interceptions into touchdowns over the past three seasons. JL Skinner will be one of the more impressive prospects in Indianapolis this week. He is a tall, high-waisted player capable of flashing downhill or impacting pass lanes. No player has the production of Ji'Ayir Brown over the past two seasons. He has amassed 10 interceptions, 4.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one touchdown.

