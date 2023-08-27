The Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots have executed a player swap ahead of the roster cutdown deadline for the second consecutive year. Cleveland is sending offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. to New England in exchange for running back Pierre Strong Jr.

A year ago, the Browns traded linebacker Mack Wilson to the northeast in exchange for edge rusher Chase Winovich, who departed the organization in free agency this offseason.

The coaching staff liked Wheatley and what he has shown through training camp and the preseason. He is a mobile and ascending talent. The reality is that they simply did not have room for him with Jedrick Wills, Jack Conklin, Dawand Jones and 2021 fourth-round pick James Hudson likely occupying four spots at the position. In an ideal world, Wheatley, who is the son of the Wayne State head coach, would have cleared waivers and returned to the practice squad, but that was unlikely.

Wheatley was an undrafted free agent out of Stony Brook in 2020. He has spent time with the Bears, Raiders and, most recently, Browns. A one-time Michigan transfer, Wheatley began his career with the Wolverines as a tight end. He spent last season on Cleveland's practice squad transitioning to offensive tackle.

Strong, who was a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, fell victim to a deep Patriots depth chart at running back. In addition to Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott, New England has Ty Montgomery, Kevin Harris and J.J. Taylor competing for roles.

The South Dakota State product had 10 carries for 100 yards and 1 touchdown last season, as well as 7 receptions for 42 yards.

New England will start Trent Brown and Riley Reiff at the two offensive tackle positions; not exactly a unit of strength. Depth is an even bigger question. Wheatley now has an opportunity to make a 53-man roster and continue his journey at a new position.

Cleveland needed a third running back to pair with Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford, who was a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Ford has missed time with an injury this pre-season and options behind the two players were limited. Jordan Wilkins was signed as a free agent but he put two balls on the turf in the preseason finale against Kansas City Saturday.

Last week, I wrote a story highlighting ten of the deepest position units across football with an eye towards potential trades. Since that story went live, players from two of those units have been traded elsewhere.

Cleveland trade grade: B

Cleveland would have loved to continue developing Wheatley but knew that he would never clear waivers. They did well to fill a position of need for essentially nothing. Strong adds depth to the running back room on a very affordable contract.

New England trade grade: B+

The running back position was one of strength whereas the offensive tackle room was one of concern. The Patriots did what any good organization would do by re-allocating resources into a position of need. Quality offensive lineman are difficult to find so acquiring one with upside in exchange for a running back was a no-brainer. Neither player involved in the deal may make much of an impact in the grand scheme of things but it made sense for both parties in the moment.