Player Blurb: Ade Aruna, DE, Tulane

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Intimidating presence at around 6-6, 270 pounds with tentacles for arms. Mostly slow-footed when attacking and doesn't possess pass-rushing moves yet has snaps when he fires off the ball with ridiculous speed to the quarterback. Intriguing prospect.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of La Porte, Indiana, Aruna played eight games as a redshirt freshman with seven tackles, one sack and one forced fumble. He entered the starting lineup as a sophomore, totaling 32 tackles (five for loss) with three sacks, two pass break-ups and a forced fumble. Aruna had his best season as a junior, with 43 tackles, including 10 for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. His biggest performance came against SMU, where he had a season-high eight tackles (three for loss) and two sacks.

Aruna couldn't match his junior year in 2017 from a statistical standpoint, though he did have sacks in two of his first three games. However, he wouldn't have a tackle for loss over the remainder of the season, finishing with 25 total tackles (three for loss), two sacks, two pass break-ups and a fumble recovery. -- R.J. White