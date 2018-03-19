Player Blurb: Arden Key, DE, LSU

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Special blend of height, length, and athleticism. No. 1 pick-type. Underachiever in his final season as LSU. When he's in rhythm, he looks like 15-sack-per-season player. Times in which he looks that dominant mainly came in 2016. Cound stand to add more weight to his huge frame. Motor is hit or miss.

College Recap:

The 247Sports Top100 recruit out of Georgia signed with LSU shortly after Ed Orgeron was named defensive line coach in 2015, and he closes out his career as one of the most productive pass rushers in program history. His five sacks in nine starts as a true freshman helped Key land on the SEC All-Freshman Team, and as a sophomore in 2016, he set the LSU record for sacks in a single season (12), including a big showing with six tackles and a safety in a bowl game win over Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson and Louisville. Key’s final year in Baton Rouge came with some hiccups. He missed all of spring workouts in 2017 due to personal reasons then shoulder surgery kept him sidelined all of summer and fall camp. He returned to action three games into the season, ultimately starting eight games and recording 5.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. Key sat out LSU’s bowl game due to injury, which included surgery in December to repair a broken finger. He left LSU after three seasons with the team. - Shea Dixon, Geaux247