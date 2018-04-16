Player Blurb: Jamarcus King, CB, South Carolina
NFL Draft analysis for Jamarcus King, CB, South Carolina
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Thin-framed cornerback who gets overpowered by bigger wideouts and doesn't have a trump card athletically. Liability against the run.
College Recap:
Will Muschamp and Travaris Robinson courted former four-star cornerback JaMarcus King when they were at Auburn as defensive coaches. When Muschamp became head coach and Robinson defensive coordinator at South Carolina in December 2015, they made King a priority at their new school. King signed with the Gamecocks out of Coffeyville C.C. after an NJCAA All-America season. His first year at South Carolina, he had a team-high nine pass breakups to go along with 56 tackles and three interceptions, which tied him for eighth in the SEC.
King broke his arm in the team’s spring game prior to the 2017 season, which held him back a bit in the weight room going into the year. That didn’t prohibit him from having a big final season with the Gamecocks. King got off to a bit of a slow start after being targeted early and often by opponents. However, an interception against Louisiana Tech in the red zone changed the game turned his season around for the better. King, who started all 13 games, finished the year with 12 passes broken up and 14 passes defended. The 6-foot-2, 186-pounder finished the year with 41 tackles and capped off a strong senior season with an interception against Michigan in the Outback Bowl. -- John Whittle
