Player Blurb: Jaryd Jones-Smith, OT, Pittsburgh

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Seventh-round or priority free-agent, simply due to his appealing size and length. Plays high and isn't a remarkable athlete.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Philadelphia, Jones-Smith played in 13 games as a redshirt freshman, drawing three starts at left tackle. He missed all of the following season due to a knee injury then came back in 2016 to play in eight games at tackle, though his only start came when Pitt lined up with six offensive linemen to start the game.

Jones-Smith became a regular in his final season, playing in all 12 games and making nine starts while serving as Pitt's primary right tackle. Whether he can stick in the NFL could depend as much on getting cleared medically after suffering a brutal injury during his collegiate career. -- R.J. White