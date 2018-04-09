Player Blurb: Javon Wims, WR, Georgia
NFL Draft analysis for Javon Wims, WR, Georgia
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Tall, basketball rebounder who's and adequate-at-best athlete and doesn't have the long speed or twitchiness to threaten defenses at the short or intermeidate range. Not an overly intimidating body type but will win as a high-pointer often.
College Recap:
Wims was an absolute monster on the outside for the Bulldogs in 2017. He emerged out of practically nowhere to become Jake Fromm's favorite target, especially on the outside backshoulder fade. Wims was initially a JUCO product who had just 192 receiving yards and a score in 2016 before lighting things up this past year. -- Ben Kercheval
-
-
-
-
-
-
