Player Blurb: Joseph Noteboom, OT, TCU

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Pass-protection body frame at the tackle spot. Long, finesse-type player with light feet and typically good punch power and timing. Could stand to add some weight at the next level. His good reps are absolutely textbook. Still gets pushed back into the quarterback at times and is too quick to gives up the inside at times.

College Recap:

A top tackle recruit out of Plano, Texas, Noteboom played in every game for the Horned Frogs from 2014 on after redshirting his first year. He started all 13 games as a redshirt sophomore before becoming a mainstay at left tackle, where he started all 13 games as a junior.

Noteboom again started all 14 games at left tackle as a senior, giving him 40 consecutive starts in his final three seasons. His play as a senior was good enough to earn honorable mention All-Big 12 honors. --R.J. White