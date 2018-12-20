Texas Bowl: 2019 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Vanderbilt vs. Baylor bowl game

The Vanderbilt Commodores got to six wins by winning three of their last four games to become bowl-eligible, and Derek Mason's team will be looking for its first postseason victory since 2013 in this year's Texas Bowl against Baylor.

Tennessee running back turned Baylor receiver Jalen Hurd, the most intriguing draft prospect on either club, is injured and won't play in this one, but Shurmur has sleeper signal-caller skills, and the Bears have another receiver with NFL talent.

We're going game by game to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Vanderbilt

Kyle Shurmur, QB

Shurmur is the son of Giants head coach Pat Shurmur, and the "coach's son" distinction is apparent on the field with his decision-making. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound quarterback is accurate on short-to-intermediate passes from inside the pocket. He improved his completion percentage, yards-per-attempt-average, and touchdown-to-interception ratio in each of his three seasons as Vanderbilt's starter. He doesn't have the arm to stretch the field deep with much consistency, and he panics somewhat often when under pressure. His size, SEC experience, and accuracy should get him a look in the NFL next season.

Baylor

Denzel Mims, WR

Just a junior, Mims could return for another season at Baylor but has proven to have NFL-caliber receiving ability over the past two seasons with the Bears. After a 1,000-yard year at nearly 18 yards per grab with eight scores in 2017, the presence of Hurd ate into Mims' production in 2018. The lanky but explosive 6-3, 210-pound wideout made 49 catches for 699 yards with eight more touchdowns this season. He's a good contested-catch receiver who thrives down the field thanks to his long-striding speed.