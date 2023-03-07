With the NFL Combine now in our rearview mirror along with all of the postseason all-star games, it's time to get back to the tape and study up for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Over the last few years, I've noticed an uptick in talent at the small college level. This could be due to a variety of factors like student athletes making informed decisions right out of high school, choosing to play right away as opposed to riding the pine somewhere. It could be a result of the transfer portal, as guys are seeking out more playing time to enhance their chances of making it to the pros. And it could also just be good, old-fashioned development being done by these amazing coaches at the lower levels of college football.

Whatever the case or reason is, the amount of talent across the subdivisions has increased and we're seeing more small college prospects get opportunities to live out their dream. When you add the XFL and USFL to the mix, it increases those opportunities even more.

At this juncture of the draft cycle it is a grind, as the amount of tape studied is reaching almost psycho levels. But, someone's gotta do it, so why not me!

Here's a look at my Small College Top 25 for the 2023 NFL Draft:

1. EDGE Caleb Murphy (Ferris State)

Height: 6-foot-3

6-foot-3 Weight: 254 pounds

If there's one thing that Murphy can do, and do it at an extremely high level, it's getting to the quarterback. Which is something he did 25.5 times last season for Ferris State, setting an NCAA single-season record across all subdivisions en route to a national championship for the Bulldogs. At the East West Shrine Bowl he was able to showcase his athleticism and versatility by playing off-ball linebacker at times and dropping into coverage rather well.

2. LB Willie Taylor (Eastern Kentucky/Arlington Renegades)

Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 247 pounds

Taylor is a 2023 NFL Draft-eligible prospect who jumped into the XFL to enhance his stock. This has proven to be a very good move, as so far in three games the former Eastern Kentucky product has produced three sacks and four tackles for loss as a rush end. This is why I am excited for both the XFL and USFL as an option for small college prospects, as it's a chance to get new tape vs. pro talent, giving NFL scouts a clearer picture on the individual's talent and projection. Taylor could end up hearing his name called in April.

3. OL Cody Mauch (North Dakota State)

Height: 6-foot-5

6-foot-5 Weight: 305 pounds

Line him up anywhere across the offensive line and he'll thrive. I like that he spoke about his want to play tackle, but his willingness to play anywhere to help the team. Mauch went down to the Senior Bowl and dominated, following that up with a stellar performance at the NFL Combine.

4. EDGE BJ Thompson (Stephen F. Austin)

Height: 6-foot-5

6-foot-5 Weight: 238 pounds

Thompson has the twitch and explosiveness off the edge that puts a ton of pressure on both an offensive lineman and quarterback alike. He's got the fluidity to travel backward as he does forward, and is coming off an excellent East West Shrine Bowl where he finished with two sacks in the game.

5. EDGE Joshua Pryor (Bowie State)

Height: 6-foot-3

6-foot-3 Weight: 242 pounds

It was great to see Pryor regain that form at HBCU Legacy Bowl that made him the talk of the town a few years ago at Bowie State. Carrying that 242 pounds well, with the ability to get up to 250 pounds is great for his projection. This postseason all-star game circuit was huge for him.

6. LB Marte Mapu (Sacramento State)

Height: 6-foot-3

6-foot-3 Weight: 217 pounds

Mapu was an NFL Combine snub in my opinion. He provides a lot of what the league wants from the position today: versatile, athletic, tough and instinctive with playmaking ability. That aptly describes Mr. Mapu. Whether it's at linebacker or safety, he's the type of player you want on your defense.

7. LB Isaiah Land (Florida A&M)

Height: 6-foot-3

6-foot-3 Weight: 236 pounds

Land has definitely made himself some money this postseason just by gaining good weight throughout the process, without losing speed and athleticism. He was one of the top pass rushers throughout his career at FAMU, while doing it primarily at 215 pounds. At the Senior Bowl he checked in at 226 pounds and played off-ball linebacker all week. At the combine he weighed in at 236 pounds, running a 4.62 40-yard dash. He's trending a lot like current Indianapolis Colts backer Shaq Leonard did coming out of South Carolina State in that regard, and it wouldn't surprise me to see him have an immediate impact as a rookie as well.

8. FB Hunter Luepke (North Dakota State)

Height: 6-foot-1

6-foot-1 Weight: 230 pounds

Luepke reminds me a lot of former 49ers great Tom Rathman -- someone who can do just about anything at the position. You can trust him to tote the rock, as he was NDSU's primary ball carrier. He can catch the football well, and is a downfield threat in that regard. One of the more fluid fullbacks to enter the draft in a few years, Luepke has the goods to make waves early.

9. CB Keenan Isaac (Alabama State)

Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 188 pounds

Isaac was excellent at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and HBCU Legacy Bowl. Combining length with overall coverage skills makes him the top small college corner in my eyes. You can't teach length or instincts, and Isaac has both in abundance.

10. QB Lindsey Scott Jr. (Incarnate Word)

Height: 5-foot-11

5-foot-11 Weight: 215 pounds

The 2022 Walter Payton Award winner (FCS Player of the Year) was the second overall pick in this year's USFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Maulers. He should also be an NFL Draft pick as well, based on how outstanding he is as a passer and leader. Scott tossed 60 touchdown passes this past season to only eight interceptions, while completing 71% of his passes, averaging 10.3 yards per attempt. Oh by the way, he ran for over 700 yards on the ground with 11 rushing scores as well.

11. DB Isaiah Bolden (Jackson State)

Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 203 pounds

Bolden's versatility makes him a valuable prospect. He can play safety, corner and also is a team's Day 1 return specialist. I liked how he showed at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl that his corner skills are a bit underrated. A 6-2 corner with press skills and the athleticism to turn and run with receivers is a coveted commodity.

12. LB Michael Ayers (Ashland)

Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 224 pounds

Ayers can play inside or outside backer at the pro level, providing the athleticism and instincts for either position. He's cut from the same cloth as Marte Mapu, and excelled in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl as well. His coverage ability is what stood out to me the most, both in man and zone coverage. At worst he's an elite core special teamer as a pro.

13. OT Quinton Barrow (Grand Valley State)

Height: 6-foot-5

6-foot-5 Weight: 322 pounds

Barrow more than held his own at the East West Shrine Bowl, showing that the jump from high level D2 ball at Grand Valley State wasn't as significant as many expected. Physically he measured up to what scouts were looking for, which was just a bonus when you look at how well he performed throughout the week.

14. EDGE Andrew Farmer (Lane)

Height: 6-foot-3

6-foot-3 Weight: 250 pounds

Farmer's speed-to-power is tremendous. He really gets into the offensive lineman's chest and is able to consistently walk them back into the backfield. This postseason all-star game circuit was excellent for him, as he got to showcase his potential at both the Hula Bowl and HBCU Legacy Bowl.

15. OL McClendon Curtis (Chattanooga)

Height: 6-foot-5

6-foot-5 Weight: 332 pounds

Curtis had a stellar week at the Senior Bowl. The movement skills for a guy his size is fantastic and a big reason why the Mocs were able to run the football like they were all throughout the season. He's got a heavy-handed punch that's able to stymie defenders at the line of scrimmage.

16. OC Mark Evans (Arkansas-Pine Bluff)

Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 293 pounds

Evans was a standout left tackle for UAPB, but was moved inside during the week of work at the East West Shrine Bowl. I'd say that was an excellent move, as it makes his athleticism, footwork and technical skills standout much more as a potential center than it does at tackle.

17. WR Colton Dowell (UT-Martin)

Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 210 pounds

Dowell is this year's Lance McCutcheon for me. If you remember, McCutcheon came out of Montana State as an UDFA last season and lit up the preseason, earning a spot on the 53-man roster. I have the same grade on Dowell as I did on McCutcheon. Go and watch his game this season vs. Tennessee and you can get a good glimpse of what he brings to the table as an outside receiver.

18. EDGE Jermaine McDaniel (North Carolina A&T)

Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 239 pounds

McDaniel parlayed a great career at NCAT as well as an excellent HBCU Combine into a USFL Draft selection by the New Jersey Generals. As a pure rush end, his get-off is top tier, showing an ability to flatten and accelerate to the quarterback. McDaniel is one of those disruptive defenders who is always finding a home in the opponent's backfield.

19. WR Taylor Grimes (Incarnate Word)

Height: 5-foot-10

5-foot-10 Weight: 188 pounds

Someone had to be on the receiving end of all those Lindsey Scott touchdown passes, right? Grimes hauled in 15 touchdown passes this season, as well as 15 last year from Washington State QB Cam Ward. Needless to say he knows how to get open, which is something he did all throughout the week at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. He has the explosiveness combined with his route-running prowess to create separation on a consistent basis.

20. S Xavier Bell (Portland State)

Height: 6-foot-1

6-foot-1 Weight: 195 pounds

Bell played across the secondary at Portland State, showing that he could have potential as a corner for some NFL teams down at the College Gridiron Showcase. In fact, if you go back and watch his game vs. Washington, he proved he could handle that responsibility rather well, as he was matched up a lot in man coverage throughout that game.

21. LB Aubrey Miller (Jackson State)

Height: 5-foot-11

5-foot-11 Weight: 229 pounds

Love how Miller got better each day at the Senior Bowl. It just capped off what was an excellent career at Jackson State. He's going to be a special teams ace regardless, but his performance down in Mobile gave you a glimpse of what he could potentially be as a three down backer as well.

22. WR Andrei Iosivas (Princeton)

Height: 6-foot-3

6-foot-3 Weight: 205 pounds

Smooth, silky and supremely athletic is how I would describe Iosivas. You can tell he was well coached at Princeton because he does a lot of things extremely well. What was surprising to see at the combine was how well he did in the short shuttle. We knew he was straight-line fast, but now when you add the short-area quickness to the equation, he can find himself playing across the formation as a pro. You just don't see that level of athleticism from a guy at his height and weight.

23. S Kaytron Allen (Arkansas-Monticello)

Height: 6-foot-0

6-foot-0 Weight: 188 pounds

Allen has about the same length as Keenan Isaac. He's got the long arms to make things difficult for passes thrown his way, which is why he's picked off nine passes in his two seasons for the Boll Weevils. I love the hustle and recovery speed he possesses as well. This was on display in their game against Ouachita Baptist, where he made numerous touchdown-saving tackles on long breakaway runs, as he had to chase down 2023 pro prospect RB TJ Cole and future RB prospect Kendal Givens.

24. EDGE Tyler Tate (Millersville)

Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 256 pounds

Tate was a star during the early portion of the all-star game circuit, performing well at the FCS Bowl in December. And that opportunity got him the Tropical Bowl invite, where he proved the step up in competition wasn't an issue for him. He stood out there as well, winning MVP of the Tropical Bowl. As disruptive of a pass rusher he was at Millersville, he proved to be just that against FBS competition.

25. EDGE Celestin Haba (Texas A&M Commerce)

Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 258 pounds

Haba's game is very similar to that of Azeez Ojulari, in how he's a power rusher who has very good closing speed to the quarterback. There was one stretch of practice at the Tropical Bowl Scrimmage where he couldn't be blocked. Those are the type of traits that translate and those are the type of performances during an all-star game setting that forces scouts to take notice.