2019 Super Bowl prop bets: 30 of the top picks for Patriots vs. Rams

Prop bets have become an increasingly popular way to cash in on NFL games in recent years, but the 2019 Super Bowl has taken it to the next level with thousands of options ranging from things directly related to the action on the field to just about anything else you could think of surrounding The Big Game. Some of the 2019 Super Bowl prop bets offered include what the longest touchdown pass will be for either team (Over-Under 42.5 yards), total rushing yards for Todd Gurley (Over-Under 74.5) and how many plays CBS analyst Tony Romo will correctly predict before the snap (Over-Under 7.5).

SportsLine has gathered its top NFL experts and handicappers, a group that has been covering the NFL and the wagering industry for decades. Here's the lineup: Oddsmaker Kenny White, longtime head of Las Vegas Sports Consultants; Micah Roberts, former Station Casinos sportsbook director; rising handicapper Zack Cimini; big-game prop specialist Josh Nagel (33-14 on props); renowned sportswriter Mike Tierney; and No. 1 NFL expert R.J. White, who cashed big in last year's Las Vegas SuperContest.

One of the top 2019 Super Bowl prop bets that White is recommending: The Patriots will record more first downs than the Rams at -110 odds (risk $110 to win $100), even though an initial look at both teams' stats suggests otherwise.

"The Rams rank first in picking up first downs this season, outpacing the Patriots 401-365 in the statistic. So why am I taking New England?" White told SportsLine. "The Patriots' shift to a ground-and-pound team that focuses on running the ball with Sony Michel and getting short completions in the passing game, especially without Josh Gordon, has caused them to blow out teams in this stat the second half of the year, including 30-22 and 36-18 in their playoff games."

Another one of the top 2019 Super Bowl prop bets from White: the Rams go under 1.5 sacks, which would pay out at +140.

"These are two of the better offensive lines in the game, with the Patriots tops in the league in adjusted sack rate on offense," White added. "On the defensive side, the Rams rank 19th. The Pats have given up more than one sack just once in their last seven games and have shut out opposing defenses in back-to-back playoff games. The interior of the Patriots O-line is good enough to slow down the Rams' great front, and Tom Brady will be smart about getting the ball out quickly before the edge rushers can get to him.

