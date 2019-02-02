2019 Super Bowl weather, time, channel: Weekend temperatures in Atlanta mild for Super Bowl LIII
While Mercedes-Benz Stadium has a roof, some interesting weather is in the forecast for Super Bowl week
Patriots fans know just how much the weather in the host city of the Super Bowl can affect Super Bowl week after braving cold conditions with Eagles fans at last year's event in chilly Minneapolis. With many Americans dealing with a polar vortex in the week leading up to this year's big game, anyone heading to Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII was sure to be aware of what to expect -- and what to pack.
But it's an indoor stadium! Why would the weather matter? Well, Atlanta did get some snow this week, which caused quite a few government buildings to shut down. Luckily, the worst is behind us.
Super Bowl Sunday should be pretty mild weather-wise. It's projected to have a high of 59 degrees and a low of 42 degrees, so fans going to the game may want to layer up a bit since it could get relatively cold at night. There also may be some rain. It's going to be humid throughout the weekend, peaking at 77 percent on Monday.
Super Bowl LIII is at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday in Atlanta and it will air on CBS and streamed here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free on most connected devices.
If you're traveling to Atlanta (or are just curious to know what the week will look like), here's your forecast for Super Bowl week.
From Gladys Knight's anthem to who will score first to Maroon 5 to the Super Bowl MVP, get everything you need to make the right picks for Sunday in our Ultimate Super Bowl Props guide.
Saturday
- High: 61 degrees
- Low: 46 degrees
- Precipitation: 0 percent
- Humidity: 56 percent
- Winds: 5 mph
Super Bowl Sunday
- High: 59 degrees
- Low: 42 degrees
- Precipitation: 20 percent
- Humidity: 71 percent
- Winds: 4 mph
Monday
- High: 62 degrees
- Low: 51 degrees
- Precipitation: 0 percent
- Humidity: 77 percent
- Winds: 6 mph
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Super Bowl props: Six best bets
Before you get your prop picks locked in, check out our best bets for Super Bowl Sunday
-
Rams reportedly tried to trade for Gronk
The two teams in the Super Bowl apparently had some trade discussions about Rob Gronkowski
-
Super Bowl squares: Printable template
If you're going to be playing Super Bowl squares on Sunday, here's a handy page to help you...
-
Here are this year's Super Bowl ads
Check out some of the Super Bowl ads before they air during the game on Sunday
-
Rams know how to fight in Super Bowls
Here's a look at all the Rams' Super Bowl appearances in franchise history -- including their...
-
Super Bowl odds: Gladys Knight's anthem
Gladys Knight will sing the 'Star-Spangled Banner' this year; how long will it take?