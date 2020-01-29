2020 Super Bowl national anthem: Demi Lovato will sing 'The Star Spangled Banner,' NFL reveals
Who'll perform before kickoff at Super Bowl LIV? The world now knows
The NFL halftime show for Super Bowl LIV might be what's garnering the most attention, but the singing of the national anthem will always be held in high regard. This year, the honor goes to Demi Lovato, who'll sing the "Star Spangled Banner" on Feb. 2 ahead of the clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, carrying on a tradition of big vocal talent tasked with representing the United States on the biggest stage in football at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
Lovato will be signed by Christine Sun Kim.
A multi-platinum singer and songwriter who knows a thing or two about performing in front of millions, Lovato's rendition of the anthem will be broadcast live just ahead of kickoff. Also Grammy-nominated, Lovato's is a face, name and voice recognizable by many worldwide -- fans familiar with not only her top-selling records, but also her work as an actress, philanthropist and much more.
Her performance at this year's Grammys blew the worldwide audience away, and she's ready to do it again on Sunday.
The draw of Super Bowl LIV won't simply be the game itself, although the stage is being set for what could be an attention-grabbing matchup, no matter which of the final four teams battles their way into the Big Game. Fans from around the globe, casual and diehard alike, also line up to catch the entertainment of commercials and the halftime show -- it all being discussed at water coolers worldwide the Monday after.
She follows previous Super Bowl national anthem performers like Gladys Knight, Alicia Keys, Billy Joel, Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston. Those are tough acts to follow, indeed, but fans can expect Lovato to carry the torch without issue. She'll set the tone for halftime performers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, in a display of entertainment the NFL hopes will one to remember for the ages.
