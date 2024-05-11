Just because a player went undrafted in the NFL doesn't mean anything. Kurt Warner, Wes Welker, Warren Moon, Rod Smith and Drew Pearson taught us that. Every year there are players who are overlooked for one reason or another, and then end up playing meaningful roles for teams that initially passed on them.

The Washington Commanders may have found something in Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, the undrafted wide receiver out of Georgia who made a notable catch during rookie minicamp this week. Check out his grab below:

Former NFL general manager and co-host of CBS Sports' "With the First Pick" Podcast Rick Spielman has called Rosemy-Jacksaint an "underrated weapon," pointing to his upper body flexibility, athleticism, length and YAC ability.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, Rosemy-Jacksaint is 22 years old from Florida. He played his high school football at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, and was a four-star recruit in the 2020 class, per 247Sports. In four seasons at Georgia, Rosemy-Jacksaint caught 74 passes for 1,028 yards and seven touchdowns.

Washington has a wide receiving corps headlined by Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Olamide Zaccheaus and rookie Luke McCaffrey, but Rosemy-Jacksaint could make an impression on this new coaching staff and earn a roster spot.