It was a whirlwind evening for former Northwestern star Veronica Burton. Burton was selected with the seventh overall pick by the Dallas Wings in Monday's WNBA Draft. She then received a special congratulations from a certain prominent NFL quarterback that knows a thing or two about greatness.

Shortly after Burton was selected, she received a congratulatory phone call from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

"Hey Veronica, what's up? I just wanted to congratulate you on being drafted," Brady said on the call, which Burton's posted on her Twitter account. "The four-time Big Ten steals leader, I know you're a finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Award, an All-American, and now you're in the WNBA. Congrats to you. I know the Burton family very well. I've known your dad for a long time, your brother [Austin]. Just know that I'm always cheering you from afar and I wish you the best of luck.

"You had an amazing career and we know you embody everything about the spirit of community. It will take you a long way in life, it will take you a long way in your basketball career and it will take you a long way in your family."

Burton's father, Steve Burton, interviewed Brady extensively over the years as a reporter for Boston's CBS affiliated WBZ-TV when the QB was with the New England Patriots. Brady made sure to let Burton know that he was thinking of her and that he was showing his support from afar.

"That was Tom Brady, the GOAT — greatest player of all time — wishing me a congratulations," Veronica exclaimed following the call. "That means more than anything. He's the best."

That's a draft night that'll certainly be to tough to top.