Finally, after months of mock drafts, combines and prospect visits, the 2023 NFL Draft is finally here and rolling along into Day 2. It is certainly a big draft for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Omar Khan, who is in the middle of his first draft as the team's general manager.

Khan made a splash during the first round. For the first time since 2019, the Steelers traded up in the first round. They gave the Patriots the 17th and 120th picks in exchange for the 14th overall pick. With the pick, Pittsburgh selected former Georgia standout offensive tackle Broderick Jones. Jones provides much-needed depth behind starters Dan Moore Jr. and Chukwuma Okorafor.

Pittsburgh didn't overthink the first pick in the second round, selecting Penn State's Joey Porter Jr. with the 32nd overall pick. The son of former Steelers standout linebacker Joey Porter, the younger Porter will play alongside two-time All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson.

Below is a rundown of every pick the Steelers will make during the 2023 NFL Draft. Here are how things look as the Steelers prepare for Day 2 of the draft.

ROUND OVERALL PICK 1 14. OT Broderick Jones (Georgia) 2 32. Joey Porter Jr. (Penn State) 2 49 3 80 7 241 7 251

Jones is the first offensive lineman the Steelers have taken in the first round since selecting guard David DeCastro back in 2012. In Jones, the Steelers are getting a 6-foot-4, 310-pound offensive tackle who helped the Bulldogs win the last two national titles. An Associated Press All-SEC First-Team selection last year, Jones started in each of Georgia's 15 games. His impressive athleticism and prowess as a finisher were two of the main things that stood out during Jones' time at Georgia.

With only 19 college starts, Jones' inexperience was one of the few knocks on his resume. In Pittsburgh, Jones will get the luxury of playing behind Moore and Okorafor while he gets acclimated to the pro game.

Porter has made no secret what playing for his dad's team would mean to him. He would also relish the chance to play alongside Peterson, who played with Joey Sr. during his final NFL season as a member of the Arizona Cardinals. Drafting Porter would possibly allow the Steelers to move Peterson to free safety while moving Fitzpatrick to strong safety.

Steelers pre-draft stories