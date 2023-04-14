The 2023 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away. We know the Carolina Panthers have the No. 1 overall selection, and we know with near-certainty that they will select a quarterback. What we don't yet know is which quarterback they have identified as their future at the position.

In the immediate wake of Carolina's trade up from No. 9 to No. 1, the widespread belief was that Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was the favorite to come off the board first. Over the last week or so, rumors have indicated that the Panthers may be more interested in Alabama's Bryce Young than many had previously believed.

Now, like clockwork, we have a report from The Athletic that Florida's Anthony Richardson is still in the conversation. The Athletic's Joe Person writes, in part:

A number of observers — including this one — have strongly suggested the Panthers' No. 1 pick has turned into a two-man race between Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud. But don't sleep on Anthony Richardson. The Florida quarterback with the Cam Newton-like physique remains under consideration by the Panthers, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. Though Richardson and Will Levis have been viewed widely as throwaways when it comes to the Panthers' plans, Richardson is still in the mix.

Richardson, who tested as the most athletic quarterback in the history of the NFL Scouting Combine, is a worthy prospect who has been in discussions for a high first-round pick throughout the offseason. This is the first real indication that he is under consideration for the No. 1 overall selection, though, and even Person's report indicates that it's unlikely he would actually go there, and that the Panthers view him as more of an option in a trade-down scenario.

This is how the cycle of the No. 1 pick conversation goes. There are four quarterbacks widely considered to be first-round picks, and it is a mortal lock that there will be a rumor that the Panthers are "intrigued by" or "enamored with" Will Levis sometime between now and the draft as well. This is all designed to get a team that is interested in one of those quarterbacks to offer a monster deal that the Panthers just can't turn down. In the event that doesn't happen, they'll just pick whichever guy they actually like the best.