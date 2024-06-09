Jordan Love is in the midst of contract negotiations with the Green Bay Packers. But the young quarterback doesn't necessarily have a No. 1 wide receiver to incentivize his commitment. And that's OK by him.

"I think you don't have to have a No. 1 receiver," Love told reporters this week, via Packers.com. "I think it works out well when you can spread the ball out and you got different guys making different plays and you can put 'em in different areas. ... I think it puts a lot more stress on the defense and the calls that they can get in, so I think in the long run it helps us not having a No. 1 guy, a true No. 1 guy, but I think all those guys can step up and be the one any given day."

Jordan Love GB • QB • #10 CMP% 64.2 YDs 4159 TD 32 INT 11 YD/Att 7.18 View Profile

Love's comments come a year after his starting debut saw six different Packers record at least 30 catches and 300 receiving yards. While Green Bay didn't add a big-name veteran to its receiving crop this offseason, Love helped guide the team to a surprise 2023 playoff appearance by leaning on young targets like Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks and Christian Watson.

Those four remain atop the Packers' wide receiver depth chart going into 2024, and all four are age 25 or younger. Top pass-catching tight ends Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft are also both 23.

"You can plug any of these guys at any position and they'll go out there and make plays," Love said. "I think a little of that was proven last year. We had different guys injured throughout the season and guys had to move around a little bit, play some different spots that they might not have been used to, so I definitely think that is the case. But you look at these guys, each person has their own skill set and what they do great. That's the key, is trying to find that and put them in the best position to be successful."