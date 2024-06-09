The Cleveland Browns have a new offensive coordinator in Ken Dorsey. But how, exactly, will their offense be different with Alex Van Pelt no longer in charge? Pro Bowl tight end David Njoku offered a clue Saturday when asked about the unit's 2024 transformation during his charity softball game.

"It is juicy," Njoku said, via the Akron Beacon Journal. "I am not going to say anything else. Leave it at that. But I'm really excited for this year."

Juicy, eh? The commentary, while blunt, speaks volumes considering Njoku enjoyed career-high production (81 catches, 882 yards, six touchdowns) while playing under Van Pelt in 2023. It suggests an even pass-heavier approach after Cleveland ranked fourth in total rushing attempts last year. And it jibes with the Browns' offseason, which saw the team add former Denver Broncos starter Jerry Jeudy at wide receiver.

David Njoku CLE • TE • #85 TAR 123 REC 81 REC YDs 882 REC TD 6 FL 2 View Profile

Dorsey, of course, was jettisoned by the Bills during the 2023 season, often noted -- sometimes to a fault -- for his dependence on the passing game. He oversaw some of quarterback Josh Allen's most explosive performances, however, while serving as Buffalo's offensive coordinator, as well as passing game coordinator, starting in 2021. Prior to that, he spent two years as the Bills' quarterbacks coach.

The X-factor for both Dorsey and Njoku figures to be quarterback Deshaun Watson, who's played just 12 games in two seasons with the Browns. Former backup Joe Flacco, who helped fuel Njoku's 2023 breakout with more of a downfield approach in relief of the injured Watson, left for the Indianapolis Colts in free agency.