The 2023 NFL preseason gets underway on Thursday when the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets square off in the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The Jets will have Joe Klecko and Darrelle Revis getting inducted into the Hall of Fame, while the Browns will have Joe Thomas immortalized in Canton.

Kickoff from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Browns vs. Jets odds, and the over/under for total points is 31.5. Before locking in any Jets vs. Browns picks, be sure to see the NFL Hall of Fame Game 2023 predictions from SportsLine's Larry Hartstein.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. He tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS (61%). Those NFL picks formed the basis of his SportsLine NFL best bets article, which finished 36-25-1. Anybody following him saw huge returns.

Now, Hartstein has locked in on Jets vs. Browns from every angle and released a confident against-the-spread pick for the NFL Hall of Fame Game 2023. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and trends for Browns vs. Jets:

Jets vs. Browns spread: Browns -2.5

Jets vs. Browns over/under: 31.5 points

Jets vs. Browns money line: Browns -135, Jets +115

NYJ: Under is 7-0 in Jets' last seven games versus AFC opponents

CLE: Browns are 4-1 ATS in their last five Thursday games

Why the Jets can cover

New York fans will need to wait a little while longer to see quarterback Aaron Rodgers in action. Head coach Robert Saleh said that starters won't be suiting up in this matchup. Quarterback Zach Wilson will be under center for parts of the game for New York, however, giving the Jets a quarterback with starting experience to guide them.

Wilson owns a big-time arm and will have opportunities to push the ball downfield. Undrafted receiver Jason Brownlee has been having a solid training camp thus far. The 24-year-old showcased his ability to snag contested balls in practice. In 2022 at Southern Mississippi, Brownlee reeled in 55 receptions for 891 yards and eight touchdowns.

Why the Browns can cover

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft for Cleveland. Thompson-Robinson is batting to climb the depth chart and should have plenty of chances to showcase himself. He was highly productive at UCLA, becoming the all-time leader in total offense (12,536), completions (860) and total touchdowns (116).

Third-round receiver Cedric Tillman is making his first appearance for the Browns. Tillman is a big-bodied playmaker who excels at climbing up to snag passes. The 23-year-old finished with 109 receptions, 1,622 yards and 17 touchdowns during his time at Tennessee. Receiver Jaelon Darden has plenty of speed and should excel in this preseason setting.

How to make Jets vs. Browns picks

