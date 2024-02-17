The Kansas City Chiefs defense was one of the best units in the NFL this season, highlighted by the play of L'Jarius Sneed and Chris Jones. Both players are going to be free agents in a month, and the Chiefs would likely need both to make a run at a three-peat.

Sneed certainly hopes the Chiefs have enough money available in free agency to keep both around.

"Pay me. Pay. Me," Sneed said with a big smile on the Up and Adams Show Thursday as a plea to general manager Brett Veach. "I hope I'm here, but you never know how it goes. I hope I'm here, but I'm gonna just do what I do and just play ball.

"I don't think they got enough for both of us. Hopefully they got enough for both of us. But you know, they gonna make it happen. I hope so."

The Chiefs have $22.8 million available in salary cap space, so Veach will have to get creative in order to keep both him and Jones. A restructuring on Patrick Mahomes' contract could push some money back, making retaining Sneed and Jones easier. Jones already said he'll be back, but the Chiefs have to make that happen first.

A First Team All-Pro in 2023, Jones was arguably the best pass-rushing defensive tackle in football this past season. He finished with 75 pressures and 10.5 sacks, one season after having 77 pressures and 15.5 sacks. Jones has finished with 29 quarterback hits in each of the last two seasons, as the 29-year-old has been an All-Pro in each of the last four years.

Sneed has been one of the best cornerbacks in football all year, as opposing quarterbacks had just a 45.2 passer rating targeting him. Most opposing quarterbacks didn't even target Sneed, who didn't allow a passing touchdown in the regular season and had two interceptions.

Of course it will be difficult for the Chiefs to pay both, but they are content on bringing back the core players on their championship team. That includes Jones and Sneed.