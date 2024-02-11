Super Bowl 58 features the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Kansas City players have the experience factor on their side since this is the Chiefs' fourth Super Bowl appearance over the last five years compared to the 49ers reaching their first Super Bowl since 2020. Should the fact that players and coaches such as Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Andy Reid have had successful Super Bowls in the past affect how you make your Super Bowl 58 bets?

The 49ers are 2-point favorites over the Chiefs to win Super Bowl 58 with an over/under of 47.5 points, according to the latest Super Bowl odds from the SportsLine Consensus. Picking an exact Super Bowl final score is a daunting task, but can lead to a hefty payday. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers, 31-20, in the 2020 Super Bowl, so are there any trends from that to factor in when making 2024 Super Bowl score projections? SportsLine's team of experts have teamed up to give you NFL betting advice and NFL score predictions needed to make the best 2024 Super Bowl picks possible.

The team of experts include proven NFL cappers R.J. White (77-61 NFL run), Jeff Hochman (16-5 NFL), Larry Hartstein (78-56 NFL ATS). White's NFL picks on SportsLine have returned nearly $1,600 for $100 bettors, while Hochman has been red-hot in recent weeks, posting a 16-5 record over his last 21 NFL picks. Hartstein has a keen eye for betting trends when it comes to the Chiefs, going 32-21 over his last 53 against the spread picks involving Kansas City.

Now, SportsLine's NFL experts have analyzed the 2024 Super Bowl and locked in their final score projections for Chiefs vs. 49ers. You can see the exact score projections only at SportsLine.

Top Super Bowl 58 predictions

One of the Super Bowl score projections is from Larry Hartstein, who is 78-56 (+1544) over his last 134 NFL against the spread picks, backing the Chiefs to beat the 49ers in a 24-23 thriller.

It's a rare occurrence when the team with the perceived strong quarterback enters as the underdog, but that's the situation in Super Bowl 58. Patrick Mahomes has completed 61.9% of his passes over his first three Super Bowl appearances, most recently completing 21 of 27 passes (77.8%) for 182 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in a 38-35 win over the Eagles in last year's Super Bowl. He has completed at least 70% of his passes in eight of his last 12 postseason games, including 76.9% against the Ravens in this year's AFC Championship Game.

Although Jordan Love and Jared Goff have had strong seasons this year, a matchup against Mahomes is a significantly tougher challenge for the 49ers' defense in their run to reach Super Bowl 58. Mahomes threw for 423 yards and three touchdowns against the 49ers last season. The 49ers have needed strong second halves in both of their comeback three-point victories over the Lions and Packers this postseason and with Kansas City's second-ranked scoring defense during the regular season, that scenario could result in a much different outcome on Sunday. Hartstein gives a slight advantage to the Chiefs for Super Bowl 58. See the rest of the experts' NFL score projections here.

How to get Super Bowl 58 picks, score projections

SportsLine's team of experts have locked in their exact score projections for the 2024 Super Bowl. They include riding a trend that's hit at over an 80% clip and another based on one team "winning the point of attack." You can only see seven experts' 49ers vs. Chiefs score prediction for Super Bowl 58 at SportsLine.

So which NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which team will "win the point of attack"? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see exact NFL score projections for the Big Game, all from a team of profitable NFL experts.

2024 Super Bowl odds, spreads, lines, schedule

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Sunday, Feb. 11

2024 Super Bowl

Chiefs vs. 49ers (-2, 47.5)

6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+