The 2024 Super Bowl will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, when the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers. Travis Kelce was already one of the NFL's biggest stars as a two-time Super Bowl champion who just made his ninth consecutive Pro Bowl, but he's become even more famous in recent months. That's because he's dating pop superstar Taylor Swift, whose unwavering audience has made The Eras Tour one of the biggest spectacles in the history of music.

Swift's presence has helped expand the already-massive NFL audience, so much so that some oddsmakers are even offering Taylor Swift prop bets for Super Bowl 58. The 49ers are 2-point favorites with the over/under at 47.5 in the latest Super Bowl odds, but you can even bet on whether or not Kelce will propose to Swift at some point during the broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII. Before making any NFL picks or prop bets for Super Bowl 58, you need to see the Chiefs vs. 49ers NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Latest Taylor Swift Super Bowl news, props

After picking up her 13th and 14th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Swift headed to Tokyo for four nights of sold out shows on The Eras Tour at the Tokyo Dome. Her last performance will be on Saturday, Feb. 10. Then, she will board a jet, cross the international date line and head to Las Vegas for Super Bowl 2024, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Despite being labeled a distraction by some in the media, Kelce has been playing some of his best football of the season when it matters most. He's had at least 70 receiving yards in all three of Kansas City's postseason games and has 25 catches for 262 yards and three touchdowns overall during the 2024 NFL Playoffs. Check out 2024 Super Bowl odds, DFS picks, player props, and more.

Super Bowl props for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

Sportsbooks will jump at the opportunity to offer prop bets related directly to Swift, even though they might not be widely available at select United States betting sites. The Taylor Swift Super Bowl props will be largely related to how often she appears on screen, such as her odds to be shown during the National Anthem or her over/under for appearances during the entire game. There could also be a prop related to how many times Swift's name is mentioned during the broadcast, post-game ceremony, whether she'll join Usher on-stage at halftime, or what color outfit she chooses to wear.

One book lists odds of +2200 that Swift and Kelce will announce they're expecting a baby on Super Bowl Sunday. The same book is giving +25000 odds that the 49ers win the first half, Swift sings "Shake it Off" with Usher at halftime, and the Chiefs win the Super Bowl. Another book says she's favored to be shown first during the National Anthem (-135) over Jason Kelce (+120) or a tie (+350). Whether she'll be seen at all during the National Anthem is -110 for yes and -130 for no.

Kelce has a variety of prop odds offered at every major sportsbook in the world, and here are some of his latest odds:

Travis Kelce receiving yards over/under: 69.5

Travis Kelce receptions over/under: 7.5

Travis Kelce first TD scorer odds: +600

Travis Kelce anytime TD scorer odds: -120

Travis Kelce Super Bowl MVP odds: 20-1

How to make Super Bowl bets for 49ers vs. Chiefs

