The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce love story has made its way to Super Bowl 58, as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will square off in the biggest game of the season, which takes place Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Swift and Kelce's romance has been well documented throughout the cruel summer and NFL season, so all eyes will be on the power couple during the 2024 Super Bowl. There will also be unique Taylor Swift props in the 2024 Super Bowl odds, with sportsbooks looking to capitalize on the megastar being a focal point of the game. Look what you made them do.

Latest Taylor Swift Super Bowl news, props

Football fans know all too well that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have blended two of the biggest worlds in entertainment, supporting each other's respective careers in football and music since they began dating. Swift has been attending Chiefs games throughout the season, including the AFC Championship game in Baltimore last week. Kelce has returned the favor, attending Swift's "The Eras Tour" concerts. They have been in the headlines since rumors about their relationship began, and they will be in the news even more leading up to the 2024 Super Bowl. There's no going back to December for these two.

However, attending Super Bowl 58 is not going to be easy for Swift, who is scheduled to perform in Tokyo the week leading up to the Big Game. Her final show of the trip is on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. Tokyo time, while the Super Bowl is on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET. Tokyo is 14 hours ahead of the East Coast, giving her some delicate wiggle room to make the game. Swift usually spends the day after her stretch of shows recovering, but she might put rest on the backburner this time and fly to Sin City for the 2024 Super Bowl. She won't see much daylight on that trip.

Super Bowl props for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

Sportsbooks will jump at the opportunity to offer prop bets related directly to Swift, even though they might not be widely available at select United States betting sites. The Taylor Swift Super Bowl props will be largely related to how often she appears on screen, such as her odds to be shown during the National Anthem or her over/under for appearances during the entire game. There could also be a prop related to how many times Swift's name is mentioned during the broadcast or what color outfit she chooses to wear. Maybe she'll appear with Usher during his halftime show.

Kelce has a variety of prop odds offered at every major sportsbook in the world, and here are some of his latest odds:

Travis Kelce receiving yards over/under: 69.5

Travis Kelce receptions over/under: 7.5

Travis Kelce first TD scorer odds: +600

Travis Kelce anytime TD scorer odds: -120

Travis Kelce Super Bowl MVP odds: 20-1

How to make Super Bowl bets for 49ers vs. Chiefs

