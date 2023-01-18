Familiar foes face off in a NFC Divisional Round will match up on Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys visit the San Francisco 49ers. It will be the ninth postseason meeting between the teams, who met last year when San Francisco posted a 23-17 victory in the Wild Card Round. The Cowboys (13-5), who placed second in the NFC East, are coming off a 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 49ers (14-4), who won the NFC West crown, dismantled the Seattle Seahawks, 41-23. The Cowboys lead the all-time series 19-18-1, including a 5-3 edge in the postseason.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clare, California, is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a four-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Cowboys odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 46. Before making any Cowboys vs. 49ers picks, be sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cowboys vs. 49ers and just locked in its picks and NFL playoff predictions. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Cowboys vs. 49ers:

49ers vs. Cowboys spread: San Francisco -4

49ers vs. Cowboys over/under: 46 points

49ers vs. Cowboys money line: Cowboys +170, 49ers -205

DAL: Cowboys have covered in three of their last four games

SF: 49ers are 5-0 against the spread in their last five divisional playoff games

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco is led by rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, who has done an admirable job following injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. In the Wild Card Round win over Seattle, Purdy completed 18 of 30 passes (60%) for 332 yards and three touchdowns and a rating of 131.5. After stepping into the starter's role, Purdy has played well. In nine games, he completed 114 of 170 attempts (67.1%) for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions for a rating of 107.3.

Also powering the offense is running back Christian McCaffrey, who began the season with Carolina. In 11 games for San Francisco this season, McCaffrey carried 159 times for 746 yards (4.7 average) with six touchdowns and eight explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 38 yards. Last week against Seattle, he carried 15 times for 119 yards (7.9 average), including a long of 68 yards. He also caught two passes for 17 yards and a score.

Why the Cowboys can cover



Despite that, the 49ers are not a lock to cover the Cowboys vs. 49ers spread. That's because the Cowboys are led by quarterback Dak Prescott, who was on fire on Monday night. In the Cowboys' win over the Buccaneers, he completed 25 of 33 passes for 305 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed seven times for 24 yards and a score. In 12 regular-season games, Prescott completed 261 of 394 passes (66.2%) for 2,860 yards and 23 touchdowns. He was intercepted 15 times, but had a rating of 91.1.

Running back Tony Pollard is also coming off a big effort. He carried 15 times for 77 yards and converted three first downs in the win at Tampa Bay. Pollard has rushed for more than 100 yards three times this season and led the Cowboys' rushing attack, carrying 193 times for 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns.

