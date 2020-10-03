Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ San Francisco

Current Records: Philadelphia 0-2-1; San Francisco 2-1

What to Know

The Philadelphia Eagles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the San Francisco 49ers at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Philadelphia will be hoping to build upon the 33-10 win they picked up against San Francisco when they previously played in October of 2017.

You win some, you lose some -- and sometimes you tie some, too. That exactly what happened this past Sunday between the Eagles and the Cincinnati Bengals, who ended their contest at a 23-23 deadlock.

Special teams collected 11 points for Philadelphia. Kicker K Jake Elliott delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for San Francisco this past Sunday. They put the hurt on the New York Giants with a sharp 36-9 victory. San Francisco's success was spearheaded by the efforts of WR Brandon Aiyuk, who punched in one rushing touchdown, and RB Jeff Wilson, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD. Aiyuk had had trouble finding his footing against the New York Jets two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Special teams collected 12 points for the 49ers. Kicker K Robbie Gould delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

The Eagles are expected to lose this next one by 7. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in all their past three games.

Philadelphia is now 0-2-1 while San Francisco sits at 2-1. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Philadelphia comes into the matchup boasting the third most sacks in the league at 12. As for the 49ers, they rank first in the NFL when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only four on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 49ers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Philadelphia won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.