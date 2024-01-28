The San Francisco 49ers find themselves on the doorstep of the Super Bowl for the fourth time in the past five seasons and will try to punch their ticket to the promised land when they host the Detroit Lions in the 2024 NFC Championship Game on Sunday. The 49ers (13-5) have lost back-to-back NFC title games, including last year's 31-7 road defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles. Four seasons ago, they beat the Green Bay Packers, 37-20, in the NFC Championship Game, but fell 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. Meanwhile, the Lions (14-5) are looking to break years of futility by reaching their first Super Bowl should they pull the upset.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET from Levi's Stadium. San Francisco is a 7.5-point favorite and the over/under for total points scored is 51.5 in the latest Lions vs. 49ers odds from the SportsLine consensus.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks. He went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22, which returned more than $3,500 to $100 players.

What's more, he has emerged as SportsLine's top NFL expert again this season, posting a documented record of 97-76-4 on all his NFL picks to net his followers a profit of more than $2,000. White also has a read on the pulse of the Lions. He is 61-43-2 (+1285) on his last 106 picks in games involving Detroit. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

49ers vs. Lions point spread: 49ers -7.5

49ers vs. Lions over/under: 51.5 points

49ers vs. Lions money line: 49ers -348, Lions +276

DET: Lions are 3-1 against the spread as betting underdogs this season

SF: 49ers are 2-2 ATS as favorites of seven or more points this season

Why 49ers can cover

Perhaps the ultimate equalizer for the 49ers is the presence of Christian McCaffrey, the versatile star running back who has done much to disprove the myth that the position is disposable or easily replaceable. Late last season, the 49ers sent the Carolina Panthers four draft picks in exchange for the Stanford alum, and McCaffrey immediately elevated the ceiling of the San Francisco offense.

He did the same this season and was recently announced as the sole non-quarterback who will be in the NFL MVP voting. In arguably the best season of his seven-year career, McCaffrey played in 16 regular-season games and led the NFL with 339 total touches. He rushed for 1,459 yards and 14 touchdowns with an average of 5.4 yards per carry. He added 67 catches for 564 yards and seven more scores. McCaffrey singlehandedly sparked a stagnant 49ers offense in the second half last week, ripping off a 39-yard touchdown run off tackle to give them a 14-13 lead. He would later score again from six yards away for what would prove to be the game-winning margin. See which team to pick here.

Why Lions can cover

There are many motivational factors for Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who has admitted he'd like to silence doubters who believe he will come up short on the big stage. Goff was memorably traded by the Los Angeles Rams after a Super Bowl appearance following the 2018 season in a package deal for Matthew Stafford, who won a championship in his first year under center in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Goff went 4-16-1 in his first 21 starts with Detroit, and many observers wondered whether his days as an NFL starter were limited. But Lions coach Dan Campbell has insisted he believes Goff is talented enough to lead the Lions to a Super Bowl and the signal-caller rewarded that faith with perhaps his best overall season. What's more, Goff's return to his Bay Area roots can't be understated. He was a high school star near San Francisco before becoming the top overall pick in the NFL Draft after excelling as a college quarterback for the California Golden Bears. Goff told the media this week he once believed his entire career would be based in California and reaching a Super Bowl by winning in his hometown would make life come full circle. See which team to pick here.

