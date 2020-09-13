For most of the first half against the Vikings on Sunday, the Packers offense struggled to score points, but that all changed after Aaron Rodgers caught fire over the final minute of the second quarter with a performance that included two impressive touchdown passes in just a 25-second span.

That's right, Rodgers made two scoring throws in just 25 seconds.

So how did it happen? Glad you asked.

The offensive craziness started for the Packers when they were facing a second-and-9 on Minnesota's 24-yard line. On the play, Rodgers took a shotgun snap, rolled right and then threw an absolute laser to Davante Adams.

What you see above is a 24-yard touchdown pass that gave the Packers a 15-7 lead with just 39 seconds to go until the half. If Rodgers keeps making throws like that, Jordan Love might not ever see the field in Green Bay.

After the score, the Packers offense probably thought it was done for the half, but the ended up not being the case. After the Vikings got the ball back, Kirk Cousins came out and immediately threw an interception, which set the Packers up with the ball on Minnesota's 45-yard line.

Rodgers took advantage of the field position by throwing a 45-yard TD pass to Marquez Valding-Scantling that gave Green Bay a 22-7 lead.

As you can see, that touchdown came with 14 seconds left in the half, which means Rodgers threw two perfect scoring passes in a span of just 25 seconds. The scoring outburst was huge for a Packers team that struggled to capitalize earlier in the game. On Green Bay's first two possession, the Packers drove inside of Minnesota's 15-yard line on both of them, but only came away with a total of three points.

After Rodgers' two touchdown passes, the Vikings drove down for a quick field goal to that made it 22-10 at halftime. To get the latest updates along with the score from the game, be sure to follow along in our live blog by clicking here.