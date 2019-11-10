Amazon founder Jeff Bezos interested in owning NFL team, has strong support among current owners
The owner of Amazon and the Washington Post could be the next person to join the NFL's ownership ranks
Multi-billionaire Jeff Bezos has interest in purchasing an NFL team and has become close with several current owners, according to league sources, and has strong support within the league to eventually join their ranks. Bezos, the Amazon mogul who also owns the Washington Post, has spend considerable time around owners, including Washington's Dan Snyder, and is in the process of moving to Washington.
Bezos is one of the richest people on the planet and watched the last Super Bowl from commissioner Roger Goodell's suite, sources said. Powerful owners like Jerry Jones believe he would be a great addition to the NFL, to say nothing of the ability to pay top dollar, in cash, for a franchise to his liking as they become available. There are not any teams currently on the market, though the Seattle Seahawks will be sold at some point following the death of Paul Allen last year, and there is considerable concern in the league office about the mounting lawsuits from various heirs to former Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, with that team possibly heading to the market in a few years as well.
Bezos' move to Washington is creating a stir in that area, as is his ties to Snyder. Snyder has been trying for years to get a state-of-the-art downtown stadium built in DC, growing increasingly frustrated by the location and age of FedEx Field. Bezos moved the Washington Post to a new location after purchasing the paper, is setting up an Amazon hub in the area and some believe could aid Snyder's pursuit of a new stadium, perhaps even with an Amazon sponsorship.
Regardless, he is someone who will be increasingly tied to potential franchise sales in the coming years, league sources said, and on a short list of those who could quickly execute a complicated transaction of that nature in short order.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Injuries: Cooper, JuJu questionable
A complete rundown of every single team's final injury report heading into this weekend's slate...
-
Expert picks for every Week 10 game
The NFL is back for Week 10, and CBSSports.com and SportsLine are breaking down every single...
-
Best bets: Expect a MNF shootout
Three picks and a cloud of trust
-
Week 10 picks, predictions vs. spread
Picks and predictions for every single game on this week's schedule
-
NFL Week 10 QB power rankings
Ranking every starting quarterback 1-32 before Week 10 of the 2019 NFL season -- power rankings...
-
Playoff projection: Pats still top seed
Here are the 12 teams we are projecting to make the NFL playoffs
-
Raiders defeat Chargers: Key Takeaways
Jacobs is the favorite for Rookie of the Year and it's easy to see why after helping Oakland...
-
Giants vs. Cowboys live updates
Cowboys fall behind 12-3, but regroup to roll past Giants on 'Monday Night Football'