Who's Playing

Cincinnati Bengals @ Arizona Cardinals

Current Records: Cincinnati 1-3, Arizona 1-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Cardinals will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Arizona traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They suffered a brutal 35-16 loss at the hands of the 49ers on Sunday. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Arizona in their matchups with San Francisco: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite the defeat, the Cardinals had strong showings from Joshua Dobbs, who threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns, and Michael Wilson, who picked up 76 receiving yards and two touchdowns. That's the first time this season that Wilson hauled in two or more receiving touchdowns.

The experts predicted a close game on Sunday and a win for Cincinnati, but boy were they wrong. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 27-3 to the Titans. Cincinnati was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 24-3.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Bengals had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 211 total yards. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as the Titans gained 400.

The Cardinals' have not been sharp recently in general, as they've lost three of their last four games. Admittedly, the team was facing some tough opposition over that stretch, including 4-0 the 49ers (the Cardinals' opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 79.2% over those games). On the other hand, the Bengals' loss on Sunday dropped their record down to 1-3.

Odds

Cincinnati is a 3-point favorite against Arizona, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 44.5 points.

Series History

Arizona has won both of the games they've played against Cincinnati in the last 8 years.