CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys are somewhat on the same page when it comes to the wide receiver's expiring contract. The Cowboys are willing to let the market dictate Lamb's value, and Lamb is also waiting to see what one of the league's other elite wideouts receives before possibly coming to terms with the Cowboys, according to NFL Media.

Specifically, Lamb -- who is not present during the Cowboys' first week of OTAs -- is likely waiting to see what Justin Jefferson and/or Tee Higgins receive in their next contracts. Higgins, though, will likely not get a new deal this offseason, unless the Bengals have a change of heart and either trade him or extend his contract. At this point, the expectation is that Higgins will play the 2024 season under the franchise tag.

It seems that Jefferson has a better chance at getting a new deal this summer. Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said last month that the team and Jefferson were making progress on a new deal prior to the start of the NFL Draft, when both sides agreed to temporarily put a pause on contract talks.

The Cowboys' reported decision to let the market dictate Lamb's market value is a risk. Jefferson is regarded as the league's best receiver, so Lamb may not ask to make as much as the Vikings star, but he will likely ask for something that's close. Lamb's current projected market value is set a $33.7 million per year over four years, according to Spotrac. That would make him the NFL's highest-paid receiver as far as annual salary is concerned.

Lamb is surely motivated to get something done now, given that his market value may never be higher. The 25-year-old is coming off a 2023 season that saw him lead the NFL with 135 receptions. Lamb also caught 12 touchdowns and broke Michael Irvin's 28-year-old franchise single-season record with 1,749 receiving yards.

Along with Lamb, the Cowboys have other contract situations to handle. Linebacker Micah Parsons has two years remaining on his current contract, while quarterback Dak Prescott is entering the final year of an extension that he signed back in 2021. It appears, though, that Lamb's contract might take precedent, given his production last season, Parson's reported patience regarding his contract situation, and the Cowboys' apparent willingness to play out the rest of Prescott's contract.