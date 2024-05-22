Micah Parsons isn't at OTAs this week, but the two-time All-Pro linebacker told NFL Media he plans to take part in the second week of the Cowboys' voluntary workouts (which start next Wednesday) as well as Dallas' upcoming minicamp.

Parsons didn't provide insight as to why he isn't taking part in the Cowboys' first week of OTAs. His absence, though, doesn't appear to have anything to do with his contract situation, as NFL Media has reported that Parsons isn't in a rush to get a new deal done. He currently has two years remaining on his rookie contract after the Cowboys recently picked up his fifth-year option that would pay him $21.324 million -- all guaranteed -- for the 2025 season.

Parsons' anticipated return is obviously good news for the Cowboys, who are hoping to break through this season after ending the 2023 campaign with yet another disappointing early playoff exit. Parsons is coming off a 2023 season that saw him record a career-high 14 sacks while finishing third in the Defensive Player of the Year voting.

While Parsons is not sweating his contract, that doesn't appear to be the case for teammate CeeDee Lamb, who is entering his final year under contract after Dallas picked up his fifth-year option last spring. Lamb is not expected to take part in OTAs, joining the list of notable wideouts (a list that also includes Minnesota's Justin Jefferson and Cincinnati's Tee Higgins) who are skipping voluntary team workouts for contractual reasons.