Who's Playing

Kansas City Chiefs @ Baltimore Ravens

Regular Season Records: Kansas City 11-6, Baltimore 13-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will fight it out against the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC playoff matchup at 3:00 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium. The Chiefs pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 3.5-point favorite Ravens.

Kansas City came tearing into Sunday's game with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9.3 points) and they left with even more momentum. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Bills 27-24.

The Chiefs' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns while completing 73.9% of his passes. Another player making a difference was Isiah Pacheco, who rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing ten points in their last matchup, Baltimore made sure to put some points up on the board against the Texans on Saturday. The Ravens were the clear victor by a 34-10 margin over the Texans. The over/under was set at 44 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Lamar Jackson had an outrageously good game as he rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on only 11 carries, and also threw for 152 yards and two touchdowns while completing 72.7% of his passes.

Kansas City pushed their record up to 11-6 with that victory, which was their third straight on the road. As for Baltimore, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-4 record this season.

Not only did both teams in this Sunday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, the Ravens are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. The Chiefs might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

Baltimore is a 3.5-point favorite against Kansas City, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 44.5 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kansas City has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Baltimore.