Lovie Smith's return to the Windy City will happen Sunday when the Houston Texans visit the Chicago Bears for a Week 3 showdown on Paramount+. The Texans are still in search of their first win of the season after tying with the Indianapolis Colts in their season-opener and then being held off 16-9 by Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos in Week 2. Meanwhile, the Bears are looking for consistency after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 19-10 in Week 1 but losing 27-10 to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers last Sunday night. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+.

Kickoff for Sunday's game from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Bears are three-point favorites in the latest Bears vs. Texans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 39.

How to watch Texans vs. Bears

Bears vs. Texans date: Sunday, Sept. 25

Bears vs. Texans time: 1 p.m. ET

Bears vs. Texans TV channel: CBS

Bears vs. Texans streaming: Paramount+

Week 2 NFL picks for Texans vs. Bears

The Bears have covered in their last three home games, and winning by a field goal should be no problem for them. It isn't likely that Justin Fields and the Bears' offense will explode on the Texans given their defense hasn't given up much through two games, but they should have an edge over a Houston club that has given up the second-most yards through two games (433.5).

