AFC North rivals will meet when the Cincinnati Bengals battle the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football. The Bengals (4-3), who are defending AFC champions, will try to remain on top of the division with the Baltimore Ravens, while the Browns (2-5) will be out to snap a four-game losing streak. Cincinnati is coming off a 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Cleveland, meanwhile, dropped a 23-20 decision at Baltimore last Sunday. The Bengals lead the all-time regular-season series 51-46, although the Browns have won the last four meetings.

Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Cincinnati is a 3-point favorite in the latest Bengals vs. Browns odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.

Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Bengals vs. Browns:

Bengals vs. Browns spread: Cincinnati -3

Bengals vs. Browns over-under: 45 points

Bengals vs. Browns money line: Bengals -165, Browns +140

CIN: Bengals are 10-1 against the spread in their last 11 games against AFC foes

CLE: Over is 4-0 in the Browns' last four home games

Why the Bengals can cover

Quarterback Joe Burrow completed 34 of 42 attempts (81 percent) for a season-high 481 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions for a 138.2 rating last week. He also had a rushing TD, becoming just the third player ever with 475-plus passing yards, three or more TD passes and a rushing touchdown in a single game. Burrow looks for his third game in a row with 300 or more passing yards and three or more touchdown passes and fourth game in a row with a rushing score. He has 315-plus passing yards and three or more touchdown passes in two of three career starts versus Cleveland. He has not thrown an interception in five of his past six road starts.

Also powering the Bengals is running back Joe Mixon. He had 91 yards from scrimmage, including 58 rushing, and a rushing touchdown last week. He has 558 yards from scrimmage (138.5 per game) and five rushing touchdowns in his past four games against the Browns.

Why the Browns can cover

Despite that, the Bengals are not a lock to cover the Bengals vs. Browns spread. That's because Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett has played well of late. Last week, he completed 22 of 27 passes (81.5 percent) for 258 yards with a 106.5 rating. Brissett passed for 233 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in his only career start versus Cincinnati as a member of the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 29, 2017. He has two touchdowns with zero interceptions with a 99.6 rating in his past four starts against AFC North opponents.

Also leading the Browns is running back Nick Chubb. He had 107 yards from scrimmage, including 91 rushing, and a rushing touchdown last week and has 100-plus yards from scrimmage and a rushing TD in five of his past six games. He has 130 or more scrimmage yards and two rushing touchdowns in two of his past three games versus Cincinnati. Chubb will be looking for his third game in a row against a division foe with 100 or more scrimmage yards and a rushing score. Chubb has 430 yards from scrimmage (107.5 per game) and six rushing touchdowns in four home games this season.

